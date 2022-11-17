Browns Digest Week 11 Staff Picks

Week 11 kicks off with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Browns Digest Staff gets you ready with another week of likely shaky picks not to be trusted.

Week 11 of the NFL regular season has arrived and the Browns Digest Staff has you covered on picks you should probably question. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers kick off the week in a Thursday matchup which might be good?

Abby Mueller and Brandon Little take the Titans to win on the road while I'm hoping the Packers figured some things out with their victory over the Dallas Cowboys while also benefiting from home field on the short week.

Brandon won the best bet picks for the season. Abby went down on Monday night as the Washington Commanders were able to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. Nevertheless, Brandon is gong with the Baltimore Ravens this week to beat the Carolina Panthers at home.

Abby has now tied me with the overall season lead with Brandon just two weeks behind. None of us picked well last week, but Abby was able to go .500 which was enough to move her into a tie for first.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills. The forecast calls for approximately six feet of snow, so it's unclear if that game will still be played in New York or if the league would move the game, potentially to a place like Detroit. They are trying to determine if the game can be played safely in Buffalo, considering travel not just for the teams but fan attending the game.

Regardless of how and where the game is played, we all have the Bills winning the game. The Bills are an excellent team despite some questions the last few weeks and while the Browns could be a surprise, they are a bad bet in general.