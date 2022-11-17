Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 11 Staff Picks

Week 11 kicks off with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Browns Digest Staff gets you ready with another week of likely shaky picks not to be trusted.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 11 of the NFL regular season has arrived and the Browns Digest Staff has you covered on picks you should probably question. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers kick off the week in a Thursday matchup which might be good?

Abby Mueller and Brandon Little take the Titans to win on the road while I'm hoping the Packers figured some things out with their victory over the Dallas Cowboys while also benefiting from home field on the short week.

Brandon won the best bet picks for the season. Abby went down on Monday night as the Washington Commanders were able to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. Nevertheless, Brandon is gong with the Baltimore Ravens this week to beat the Carolina Panthers at home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Abby has now tied me with the overall season lead with Brandon just two weeks behind. None of us picked well last week, but Abby was able to go .500 which was enough to move her into a tie for first.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills. The forecast calls for approximately six feet of snow, so it's unclear if that game will still be played in New York or if the league would move the game, potentially to a place like Detroit. They are trying to determine if the game can be played safely in Buffalo, considering travel not just for the teams but fan attending the game.

Regardless of how and where the game is played, we all have the Bills winning the game. The Bills are an excellent team despite some questions the last few weeks and while the Browns could be a surprise, they are a bad bet in general.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

2A22FF20-A5C8-425B-B94D-3388D015468D
News

Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

By Brandon Little
52DC1118-E091-4C76-AE10-FFBA5D6A424D
News

NFL Monitoring Snowstorm That Could Impact Browns and Bills Game

By Brandon Little
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

By Pete Smith
2765673C-2BA8-4F2A-ACF0-D86D6D758DFF
News

Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns RB Nick Chubb Weighs in on Practice Snaps Between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) dives after running with the football during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

By Pete Smith
33C0C038-B2AC-4D1A-95C7-7EB042ED4A7A
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

By Brandon Little
B9C458F0-ED9A-4686-86EF-0B0AB2CD086E
News

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

By Brandon Little