Browns Digest Week 3 Staff Picks

It's already week three of the NFL season so the Browns Digest staff has submitted their picks for this week starting with the Cleveland Browns matchup on Thursday night.
It's just week three of the regular season and one of the Browns Digest staff is already out of the survivor pool. Our picks are in for this week, beginning with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

One of us was foolish enough to believe the Cincinnati Bengals could go on the road and defeat the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. Even though I figured that Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence would give Joe Burrow problems, the Bengals offense would outscore the Cowboys led by a backup quarterback. That didn't happen and the Bengals are 0-2.

So with me out, the two remaining survivor pool participants, Brandon Little and Abby Mueller, are going with the Philadelphia Eagles this week to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road.

Overall, Brandon Little and myself are tied with a 63 percent rate of picking winners on the season.

Last week, all three of us picked the Cleveland Browns to beat the New York Jets, which should've been a good pick if not for the implosion that happened that took a total of 93 seconds of game clock. Despite that, we are all picking the Browns to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on a short week. 

Should that happen, the Browns will put the Jets debacle them and have a mini-bye to prepare for the Atlanta Falcons, potentially coming out of September with a 3-1 mark. That would be a successful month even if the Browns could be 4-0, but they will need every win they can get as their schedule ramps up in difficulty starting in October.

