Browns Digest Week 7 Staff Picks

It's Thursday, so the Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for week seven including our picks for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

The NFL season rolls into week seven beginning with a Thursday night game with two disappointing teams. The underwhelming Arizona Cardinals will host the few healthy bodies the New Orleans Saints have on offense. The Browns Digest staff has their picks in and we are all expecting the Cardinals to come away with the victory.

Both Abby Mueller and Brandon Little are going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their lock of the week. The Bucs will play the Carolina Panthers will draw straws to see which quarterback will be sacrificed to the Bucs defense.

The Cleveland Browns travel to Baltimore to try to snap a three-game losing streak against a division rival. Their defense had success against the Ravens in both of last year's games, including a four interception game in the first matchup.

None of us are convinced that the Browns will find similar success this year and have all picked the Ravens to win this game. Lamar Jackson against a Browns defense that has struggled. If the Browns can't get Nick Chubb going, Jacoby Brissett has struggled and the Ravens have eight interceptions on the season. The Ravens are not without weaknesses which is why they are 3-3, but the Browns have a bad habit of beating themselves this season.

After getting shellacked in my picks for week six, my lead for the regular season is down to three games. Meanwhile, Abby was able to close the gap with her picks last week.