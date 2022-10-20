Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 7 Staff Picks

It's Thursday, so the Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for week seven including our picks for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL season rolls into week seven beginning with a Thursday night game with two disappointing teams. The underwhelming Arizona Cardinals will host the few healthy bodies the New Orleans Saints have on offense. The Browns Digest staff has their picks in and we are all expecting the Cardinals to come away with the victory.

Both Abby Mueller and Brandon Little are going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their lock of the week. The Bucs will play the Carolina Panthers will draw straws to see which quarterback will be sacrificed to the Bucs defense.

The Cleveland Browns travel to Baltimore to try to snap a three-game losing streak against a division rival. Their defense had success against the Ravens in both of last year's games, including a four interception game in the first matchup.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

None of us are convinced that the Browns will find similar success this year and have all picked the Ravens to win this game. Lamar Jackson against a Browns defense that has struggled. If the Browns can't get Nick Chubb going, Jacoby Brissett has struggled and the Ravens have eight interceptions on the season. The Ravens are not without weaknesses which is why they are 3-3, but the Browns have a bad habit of beating themselves this season.

After getting shellacked in my picks for week six, my lead for the regular season is down to three games. Meanwhile, Abby was able to close the gap with her picks last week.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) walks off the field at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
News

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

By Pete Smith
54062793-45D6-4B04-BFA9-6D7456B1B963
News

Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens

By Brandon Little
browns bytes logo
Podcasts

Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4

By Pete Smith
D2975218-D027-401D-B2B9-626C385F7CEB
News

Update on Myles Garrett’s Shoulder Following Loss to Patriots

By Brandon Little
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands in the sidelines before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Ravens Present Browns Opportunity to Respond to Adversity

By Pete Smith
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) knocks the ball out of the hand of New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) to force a fumble in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots Bill Belichick Offers His Opinion of Myles Garrett

By Pete Smith
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) celebrates with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) and safety John Johnson III (43) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

3 Players at Heart of Browns Disappointing Defense

By Pete Smith
77511188-0931-45ED-A6FF-37804B4708E1
News

The Cleveland Browns Tried to Tell us This is who They Were

By Brandon Little