Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

The Cleveland Browns could be looking for weapons in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and one of the more intriguing, not to mention entertaining, is Jonathan Mingo, who recently declared for this year's draft out of Ole Miss.

As the Cleveland Browns wrap up their 2022 season, many of the questions going forward revolve around how the offense will evolve with Deshaun Watson as the team's quarterback. The 2023 NFL Draft will provide opportunities to target weapons that could help them transition as they see fit.

The Browns have used these six games not only to install concepts they like for Watson, but to get a feel for what's going to be good for Watson and allow the offense to grow. This coming offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski and his offensive staff will what they've learned and work to maximize Watson.

So much of what people want to see from the Browns offense is adding a pure vertical threat. Particularly if they can operate from the slot, that could prove helpful in creating spacing and offer additional opportunities to stretch the field.

That's not the only way things could change. Watson, both with the Houston Texans and Browns has commonly utilized the tight end position. The Browns opted to bring in tight end Pharaoh Brown, not only a former Browns player, but one that Watson played with in Houston. David Njoku is clearly a big part of the offense moving forward.

One option for the Browns to spread out the offense while still maintaining a size advantage is to utilize players that can put stress both on linebackers and safeties while being able to operate in space. That has the potential to put opponents in a bind as to how to cover the width and length of the field, opening up opportunities to run the ball.

With a group of receivers that includes Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones as well as rookies David Bell and Michael Woods II, all over 200 pounds, the Browns have the ability to force the defense to play small to then overpower them.

Should the Browns want a player that has size and flexibility to contribute as a receiver, but also be able to operate as a wing, one option they could look at is Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 225 lbs

Mingo has a broad frame and good strength. He's been able to showcase this as a blocker in the running game, both as a receiver as well as a wing. He's able to put opponents at a disadvantage off the line of scrimmage as well as when he uses deception in his routes.

Mingo shows pretty good balance and body control, both in being able to contort himself to play the ball and putting himself in good position as a blocker. His size and running style can make it difficult to get a good read on his speed, but he fared well against the competition he faced. However, it's difficult to gauge just how well he will test with his agility. Somewhat reminiscent of wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and may have similar athletic limitations as far as testing is concerned.

Mingo looks the part of an explosive athlete should jump well, but everything else is a question mark. He's reportedly going to be 22 years old in April, so his age should be fine.

Production

2022: 51 receptions, 861 yards, 5 touchdowns in 13 games

2021: 22 receptions, 346 yards, 3 touchdowns in six games. Mingo suffered a broken foot that kept him out for seven games.

Mingo's production may not be elite, but it's good for the position even if a whopping 28.6 percent of it came in one game against the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores. He was the second leading receiver for the Rebels, but it stands out that a receiver of his size averaged 16.88 yards in the SEC. Burks, when he was at Arkansas, averaged 16.73 yards per reception in 2021, his best season with the Razorbacks.

Mingo is a big bodied target who has good concentration and strong hands at the catch point, sometimes in traffic. At times, he's able to get behind the defense and when he had the ball in his hands, he was fast enough to outrun the opposition to the end zone.

The Rebels also utilize Mingo on crossing routes like drags and sail concepts. He's also a quick target on hitch looks, checkdowns to the flat and screens. Mingo is competitive taking on tacklers, utilizing his size and strength to fight through contact. Lane Kiffin's offense also will employ some double moves including selling a block before attacking down the field.

Mingo has been able to win against collegiate competition, but he's not great at creating separation. That may hurt him at the NFL level, but so much of what makes Mingo an intriguing option is his versatility and the number of ways a team can use him to benefit the offense.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

Mingo may be labeled a wide receiver, but he's a Swiss Army Knife type player. The Browns have seen Kiffin's offense highlight players in the past, one of which they selected in Harrison Bryant when Kiffin was the coach of Florida Atlantic. Bryant was a tight end who was split out as a receiver at times. Mingo is the opposite, a wide receiver that can be employed in that space tight end or F as some will call it.

The Browns have targeted receivers with size already and Mingo is bigger than they are. Meanwhile, he has the capability to contribute in some of the ways rookie wide receiver David Bell does. Operating as a power slot. Mingo has been utilized as an outside receiver and maybe he can do that in the NFL based on his physicality, but he's more likely to be utilized in the slot or as a wing. If he can contribute on the outside, his value jumps for the team that adds him.

Mingo does everything. He's effective as a blocker both in space or crack blocking. He's able to come across on a wham block as well as support the run as a puller. That ability is what can create some opportunities in the passing game. Defenses occasionally lose track of him.

The Browns could theoretically take him and bulk him up like they did with Stephen Carlson when he was an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Princeton. Or they could embrace him as the tweener he is because it could be difficult for opponents to match up against him. Mingo seems like a player who could be attractive to the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, the offenses they run. Mingo appears to be adaptable, able to move around formations and contribute and those are players that find a way to stick on NFL rosters.

The argument against Mingo boils down to the presence of Bell. That Mingo is redundant, but if he can contribute at multiple spots, he can save roster space. If he can provide some vertical threat, even if it's just attacking the area of the field between the seams could enable him to create spacing on offense.

The Bottom Line

Jonathan Mingo may never be a star, but he impresses with the number of ways he can benefit a team. If the Browns don't end up addressing other issues earlier in the NFL Draft, Mingo could be an intriguing option that provides additional options, offensive flexibility.