Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto, EDGE Oklahoma

The Cleveland Browns need a pass-rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. Could Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto be an option?

Whether the Cleveland Browns land a starting-caliber EDGE in free agency over the next week, they will need to address the position early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma is a name to consider.

Bonitto has been the most productive pass-rusher in college football over the past two seasons. He totaled 72 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks in 21 games, and ranked first and third in PFF pass-rush grade in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

He was able to accomplish this thanks in large part to some great athletic traits. He's agile, quick, fast, and explosive. There are snaps where he looks more like a safety than he does a defensive end.

Nik Bonitto Relative Athletic Score

Nik Bonitto Relative Athletic Score

Physically, Bonitto matches up pretty well with Von Miller when he was coming out of Texas A&M. That is not to say that Bonitto possesses the same freakish quick-twitch and explosion that Miller had, but his traits are a lite version, and they have nearly identical heights and weights.

That doesn't mean that Bonitto will be anywhere close to as effective a pro as Miller was and is, but it does mean that there is precedence for an undersized athlete to make a consistent impact.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A key difference between Miller and Bonitto is that Miller had plenty of experience playing as a base end with his hand in the dirt. Bonitto was a standup rusher only for the Sooners and dropped into coverage on over 15% of his snaps in 2020 and 2021.

There is certainly a difference between a player being unable to play a role, and just not having been in that role before, but it should definitely be a consideration for the Browns. They seem to like a stronger run defender playing opposite Myles Garrett, and that is unlikely to ever be Bonitto's game. Against the run, he's definitely a gap shooter who aims to make tackles behind the line as opposed to anchoring and setting the edge.

Bonitto wins by using his speed to beat opposing tackles to their spot, and then using his excellent bend to turn the corner and keep his balance. He's shown a variety of moves he's capable of using, but typically just relies on getting past and under a tackle; shedding a block is not his thing, nor is deploying the bull rush, though he's done it from time to time.

The production and traits are difficult to argue against with Bonitto, but there is a question of how much of his effectiveness was due to simply out-athleting opposing tackles, something he won't be able to do as much in the NFL. He'll be overmatched from a strength perspective and will need to maintain proper leverage, especially against the run.

Cleveland could take Bonitto and use him as a designated pass-rusher, rotating in on obvious passing downs and playing him on the outside of Garrett or whoever is starting on the other side. It's unlikely they'd take Bonitto and have him stick his hand in the dirt and expect him to be a starting-caliber player as a rookie.

He could be a very good DPR, with the potential to develop into an every-down player if he can pack on some more muscle, but how high will the Browns be willing to take him? It doesn't seem like he's a great fit at 44, where they need more of an instant and versatile impact, likely from a wide receiver or an EDGE with a more prototypical build. But if he were to fall to 78, that's a spot where Bonitto would make a lot of sense for this team.

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: NFL owners in no rush to help Browns deal Baker Mayfield

By Brandon Little10 hours ago
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 11
News

Denzel Ward Contract Follows Similar Structure of Browns Extensions, Provides Added Flexibility

By Pete Smith18 hours ago
What We Learned from latest Baker Mayfield
News

Deshaun Watson in attendance for Browns off-season program, while Baker Mayfield is not

By Brandon Little21 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) moves past Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70) during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, EDGE Ohio State

By Sam PenixApr 19, 2022
Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Under Investigation for Alleged Tanking

By Brandon LittleApr 18, 2022
Denzel Ward Extension Could Reset Corner Market
Featured Content

Browns Extension with Denzel Ward Makes Sense, but Carries Risk

By Pete SmithApr 18, 2022
19335B4C-B2C8-4BE8-A1A7-65DF6D1D858C
News

Browns re-sign DT Sheldon Day, make other roster moves

By Brandon LittleApr 18, 2022
Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) takes the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns, Denzel Ward Agree to Five-Year Extension

By Pete SmithApr 18, 2022