Cleveland Browns Draft Profile: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore could be an option for the Cleveland Browns, perhaps in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Cleveland Browns first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft coming in the second round, the team could be looking at adding a rookie wide receiver, and Western Michigan's Skyy Moore would be a good fit.

The Browns have entirely changed the complexion of their offense this offseason, with Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Austin Hooper (among others) heading out, while Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper arrive.

Currently, Cleveland's depth chart at WR features Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton, and Jakeem Grant. It is likely that the team will add another target in free agency, perhaps Watson's former teammate Will Fuller V. Even in the event that a WR2 is added via free agency, the Browns should still end up with a rookie passcatcher on Day 2, perhaps even at pick 44.

If that is the case, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore would make a lot of sense, if he even lasts that long. Moore is 21 years old and enters the draft after a 2020 season where he caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Moore has the build of a slot receiver at 5-10 195lbs, a similar frame to Jarvis Landry. Moore's athletic profile is solid, and while his agility testing times were disappointing, his film shows a player with no limitations in that area, and the ankle and hip flexibility needed to run precise routes and create separation underneath. He also forced 26 missed tackles, which led all of college football. 

Skyy Moore Relative Athletic Score

Moore did play in the slot in college, but he also did a fair bit of damage on the outside. He won at all three levels of the field and can be both a YAC threat underneath and a deep threat down the field. His ball skills and ball tracking are excellent, and he has strong hands. Moore was one of the best receivers against man coverage last season, something that the Browns desperately need to improve at beating.

If Cleveland added Moore, it would be interesting to see if he could earn the starting slot WR job, or if that would perhaps fall to Cooper, with Fuller and Peoples-Jones lining up on the boundaries. The Browns used four or more wide receivers on a grand total of just three plays last season, a number that is bound to go up as the position group improves.

Much has been made about Kevin Stefanski's affinity for 12 and 13-personnel, which feature multiple tight ends, but the heavy usage of TEs may have been more due to necessity and less of a preference. If Stefanski has the horses at WR, he'll get them on the field.

Imagine an empty set with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the outside, Will Fuller and Skyy Moore in the slot, and David Njoku inline. That is a lineup with some serious field-stretching speed and YAC ability, not to mention some quality size as well.

The Browns need to score more points, and that means they need to be able to throw the ball better. The change at QB will help, but that new QB needs targets to get the ball to, and if Skyy Moore is on the board at pick No. 44, it would be very difficult to pass on him.

