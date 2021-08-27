Cleveland Browns 2021 Fantasy Football Outlook

NFL week one is quickly approaching us, so that means fantasy football is as well. Personally, I have a love-hate relationship with fantasy football. In the end it is always something fun to do with a group of friends to create some competition. Also, it makes games interesting that you wouldn’t normally watch. But, you may be just for a certain player you have drafted.

Last year was a weird year for the Cleveland Browns in fantasy from injuries, to inconsistencies. This year before the season starts it is pretty clear what the Cleveland Browns will offer the fantasy football world.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was a free agent in most leagues last year for a good part of the season. Early season Mayfield did not product over 250 passing yards in a game until week seven. Which is partially because the offense hadn’t found it’s balance quite yet. As the season went on you would see Mayfield on more fantasy rosters.

In the final nine regular season games Mayfield threw just one interception. Fantasy people would have like the touchdowns to be higher as during that span he tossed for just 11. But, Mayfield was sharp and wasn’t costing points due to turnovers. All of this came without Odell Beckham Jr.

In 2021 Mayfield will have his star receiver back. If the two are ever going to get on the same page completely, it has to be this season. Cleveland’s offense will likely be led by their running back tandem, but the passing game could take a big step forward. Especially if Mayfield can keep up how he finished the year last season.

It may not be realistic to expect Mayfield to throw single-digit interceptions again. After all he has a ton of weapons to spread the ball around to, turnovers will happen. If six can instead increase his touchdown passing and yardage, it makes him an intriguing pick.

If you are like many who wait until late to draft your quarterback, you maybe should roll with Mayfield. Halfway through the season you could look back and he will be a bargain.

Running Backs

This is the one where Cleveland is going to throw a combo of backs at fantasy football that are very good. Nick Chubb will be a first round running back in most drafts with at least 12 people. Chubb missed a hand full of games last season and still finished the season as one of the better backs.

The thing with Chubb is his consistency. Chubb finished with 88.9 rushing yards a game in 2020, a very good number considering he split some touches at points to keep him fresh. In 2020 Chubb seen 5.6 yards per attempt, the highest of his three-year career thus far. Due to the fact that the team has Kareem Hunt, they don’t need Chubb to do a lot in the receiving game. 12 touchdowns in 12 games for Chubb was a spectacular number and helped his scoring.

In 2021 it is a safe bet to take Chubb as your first round running back. You will have consistency as well as a player that is capable of breaking off the long run at times.

His counterpart in the backfield is an interesting one as well. Hunt may not see a ton of rushes when Chubb is healthy, but he is going to get the ball. Hunt had 304 yards receiving in 2020. That number would have been higher, but Hunt was the team’s primary back for four games and had to handle the rushing load.

Still, one of the leagues best receiving backs had over 300 yards receiving. In 2021 it is fair to expect Hunt to have far less than the 198 rush attempts he had in 2020 and that could be a good thing for those who draft him in fantasy. Hunt can get back to his roots of catching the ball out of the backfield and racking up fantasy points that way.

Cleveland’s second back is a safe take any time after the second round. He should be your second running back undoubtedly.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. could be huge for the Cleveland Browns offense in 2021. In 2020 the team hit it’s stride after Beckham went down with the ACL. But, much of that could be due to a new system and a different offseason. It is no secret that the team missed a dynamic figure at the wide receiver position.

Last season Beckham was taken as an early round player. Number 13 could be had in the first or second round. Due to the injury and inconsistency, you may find Beckham a bit later in your fantasy drafts. Another player that could end up being a steal. In his only full season with the Browns, Beckham had 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

It is fair to expect Beckham’s 2021 receiving total to sit between 1,100 and 1,250 yardage wise. Healthy and back on the field, undoubtedly will be the best receiving target in this team. The team added speed in Demetric Felton and Anthony Schwartz, if they get on the field much it should help with stretching the field. Beckham has always thrived in the run after the catch, that could again be the case. Fantasy football GMs should feel safe drafting Beckham this go around.

Tight Ends

If you are into bargain draft picks with your fantasy football selections, this could be the position for you with Browns players involved. Last season Austin Hooper was drafted too high. He was inconsistent, missed time and was not heavily utilized. Part of that was the Browns inability to stretch the field, they will be improved there this season.

Hooper will be a later add for you as he should be there. He’s in need of a bounce back year, but maybe still not a player you should heavily depend on. Personally, I would not take him as my top tight end or flex option.

David Njoku is heading into a contract year. A big season could mean a nice payday for him, a below average season equals money to be desired. Njoku wants to stick around in Cleveland long term and to be that guy. No better way to do that than to perform and be the team’s best tight end.

Njoku offers the most talent at the tight end position for the Browns, that includes the most athletic. He has the ability to run like a receiver after the catch and is a red zone threat. Njoku may be the safest pick for fantasy football GMs at this position on Cleveland.

Harrison Bryant is a player that should be selected, instead watch the waiver wire for him. If Bryant can carve out a role as the team’s third tight end he could be a nice add after the season starts. For now, he’s just not worth drafting with an expected limited role.