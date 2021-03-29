Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Caden Sterns, S Texas

The Cleveland Browns put a significant value on the safety position and while they have their front line options in place, they could use depth and Caden Sterns from Texas could be a great option in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Caden Sterns, safety from Texas.

Age: Unavailable. Declared as a true junior.

Height: 5'11 7.8"

Weight: 202 pounds (Pro Day)

Arm Length: 32 1/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4.41

Vertical: 42"

Broad Jump: 10'8"

Shuttle: 4.13

3-Cone: 6.96

Bench Press: 14 reps

Sterns tested incredibly well and even if he ran a 4.5, his jumps are outstanding in terms of explosion. He also has good balance and agility. A tremendous physical specimen, he's also likely extremely young.

Production: 43 solo tackles (8.1 percent), 4 interceptions (33 percent), 4 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss and a sack in the 2018 season.

Sterns has consistently racked up a ton of tackles in each of his three seasons for Texas, but his plays on the ball have never been as high as they were his freshman season. He opted out after seven games in the 2020 season and despite the fact the Longhorns played ten, he was still fourth in solo tackles on the team.

Sterns is somewhat of a roller coaster on film. His highlights are outstanding and he will look like the best player on the field at times. Safety size and strength with corner speed, chasing plays down in the backfield or making plays in coverage.

However, there are times when he seems a little out of control and there are a number of diving tackles, which is not ideal. Some of that is the nature of Big XII football with how many teams are spread out, but it's also a bad habit and his technique needs to improve.

Sterns has experience playing a deep safety as well as in the slot, playing both man coverage and some zone. He's capable of contributing in both, but needs to get more consistent. He's at his best when he can play down hill with a head of speed, confident in his read.

There's clearly a ton of talent, but he's not quite done developing yet and that presents an interesting opportunity for a team like the Browns. They don't need Sterns to come in and start. There aren't many safeties with as much raw talent and ability as Sterns, so they can teach him both strong safety as well as rover, having him operate as valuable depth with remarkable upside.

They could utilize him on special teams and if the Browns coaching staff can slow the game down for him a bit, he has the chance to be real gem down the line.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: The Browns have a pair of picks need the end of the third round and they could grab Sterns in that area of the draft. If he were to last to day three, it's basically as soon as they can grab him.

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns (7) looks over the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
