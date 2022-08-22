Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Without the starters playing for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles, there was plenty to evaluate when it came to players trying to find roles or earn spots on the active roster.

The offensive line for the Browns continues to be outstanding. A group that included Alex Taylor, Drew Forbes, Michael Dunn at center, Hjalte Froholdt and James Hudson followed by Ben Petrula at right tackle dominated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Davis, the Eagles mammoth first round pick was in for 18 snaps at defensive tackle and was a non-factor. Stepping in and trying to make early contributions at that position isn't easy, but the Browns had little issue with the former Georgia Bulldog.

Michael Dunn looked great as a center, a position he's only ever practiced. Dunn came into camp looking to lock down another year as the primary backup guard, but he has all but locked up being the first interior offensive lineman in should the Browns suffer an injury.

Meanwhile, Hjalte Froholdt, the Danish offensive lineman also was effective at both right guard and looked the part at center. He looks like a safe bet to make the active roster to round out the offensive line room should the Browns stick with nine.

Drew Forbes, the former sixth-round pick, missed the entire 2021 season with an injury, is likely on the outside looking in for the Browns, but might have impressed enough to catch on with another team's active roster. Failing that, the Browns would be happy to have him on their practice squad.

Alex Taylor was in for all of the Browns 72 offensive snaps and he was impressive. The former South Carolina State hooper has completely changed his body in the past few seasons and looks like he's always been a football player. He engulfed and overwhelmed Eagles pass rushers often while being light enough on his feet to get out to block in the running game.

The Browns were showcasing Taylor in an attempt to draw interest from teams that have question marks on their offensive line. With teams like the Chicago Bears, a team Taylor was on briefly, continuing to look shaky up front, the Browns might be able to work a trade. It's just unrealistic to expect that Taylor will somehow get through waivers and end up on the practice squad and the Browns are going to roll with Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard and James Hudson.

© PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK Speaking of trades, given the length of the Deshaun Watson's suspension, if there's a real market for Kareem Hunt, now might be the time to pull the trigger. The Browns could save some cap space since Hunt has most of his money tied up in per game roster bonuses and get draft capital back, something they could use to replenish their stores after giving up six of total selections for Watson. The Browns could also wait to make a move until closer to the trade deadline as his cap figure will be smaller and teams could be more desperate. The fact that Demetric Felton was not active or listed on the injury report would at least suggest he's a safe bet to make the roster. Felton is still straddling the line between wide receiver and running back. Even D'Ernest Johnson was active and had a few touches. That might be more indicative of Felton's role being something the Browns would rather be kept as quiet as possible. It was nice to see rookie David Bell play in his preseason debut. He was the Browns leading receiver in the contest, able to make some receptions and block well. Bell wasn't interested in excuses on a ball he called a drop, which stood out coming from a rookie in his first game action. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Schwartz is heavily criticized for drops and he had another one against the Eagles, prompting many to dismiss his performance entirely. Josh Dobbs went right back to him the next play where he made a nice catch near the sideline. He had a decent game overall, though the Browns left some yards on the field on his one rushing attempt.

Mike Harley Jr. looks like he will be a priority for the Browns practice squad. He has done some nice things as a more traditional slot option compared to Bell, but he's not ready for Sundays at this point. It's debatable if the Browns should feel confident in their tight ends behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, but Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Miller Forristall continue to be the favorites to round out the group. Griffin stands out simply because of his physical dimensions, but he chipped in a few more receptions this week and is a willing blocker. It continues to look as though Johnny Stanton will be a player the Browns intend to get to the practice squad. He can fulfill his fullback duties as needed, being activated ahead of games, something most teams are likely to do this season. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports On the defensive line, Alex Wright and Tommy Togiai were the best the Browns had to offer against the Eagles. Wright's physicality and athleticism pop, allowing him to be an effective run defender. He still needs to work on developing a plan as a pass rusher, but the tools are eye-popping.

Meanwhile, Togiai continues to look promising as the next man in at nose behind Jordan Elliott. He has held the point of attack against double teams and created tackles with improved vision and pursuit. Wright and Togiai may not be ready for primetime yet, but they continue to pass the tests placed in front of them in the preseason and show promise of what they could be for this team. On the flip side, Perrion Winfrey did not play in the first quarter and when he did enter the game, he had a difficult time. His first step quickness and athleticism continue to show well, but he was dreadful as a run defender. Winfrey continues to get driven off the ball like a blocking sled against double teams. He also left the game near the end with what appears to be a minor injury. If Winfrey is nothing more than a pass rushing role player, he could still make an impact for the Browns. It's not a major surprise that he need significant work as a run defender and part of that is his age and lack of experience. It's an area where he often struggled in college. Roderick Perry and Glenn Logan were completely ineffective. They are useful in being able to soak up reps in preseason games, which is why they are unlikely to be cut this week. Maybe one of them makes the practice squad, but they are nowhere near Sunday ready at this point. Chase Winovich didn't play in this game due to injury. Maybe he's a safe bet to make the team, but the Browns would be wise to keep their eye out in case someone can be had to provide a better pass rush threat with some speed. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports One of the question marks for the Browns on defense is the depth at safety. Richard LeCounte flashes real talent. His speed and ability to close is remarkable. That was on display a handful of times against the Eagles, able to get into the backfield and blow up plays on the blitz and close on pass catchers. His tackling has also improved.

It was nice to see Tony Fields look like the player he was in college. After a nondescript first preseason outing, the second year linebacker sifted through trash and was able to cover ground to make a few stops. The Browns have a several linebackers all likely competing for one spot, so Fields is by no means safe, but he at showed some of the ability that the Browns saw when they decided to draft him in the fifth round.

The linebacker that stood out the most was Jordan Kunazcyk, who has been with the team for 20 minutes. He made several impact tackles in the game. But given that special teams is so critical to the last spots on the roster at linebacker, Dakota Allen and Willie Harvey Jr. continue to be in the mix.

It's a similar situation at corner where the Browns have players like Herb Miller, Shaun Jolly, and Lavert Hill competing for a sixth corner spot. Miller was up and down against the Eagles, but his length is something the Browns covet and he had a chance for a pick six. Jolly is a diminutive slot who has had limited preseason opportunities. Hill's chances took a major as he was continuously torched against the Eagles, though he had good coverage in spots and Deon Cain wouldn't be denied.

With Josh Dobbs likely locking up the backup job to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games, the Browns may not have a single active roster spot up for grabs on offense at this point unless they trade Kareem Hunt. If the Browns make a change on that side of the ball, it's likely going to come from outside the current roster. Defensively, the Browns might have as many as four spots up for grabs heading into their final preseason game; one for each position group.