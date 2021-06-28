Four Cleveland Browns Players Who Could Be Cut During Training Camp

With training camp in the not so far distance it is not a bad idea to look at the Cleveland Browns roster and who may not make the team. NFL teams with top end rosters sometimes are faced with the harsh reality that they are going to have to cut a good player. The Browns may be a team that has to do that within the next couple of months.

Taking a look at the roster, a few players stood out who were here last year - but are not a given to make the team. In the NFL, or any professional sports league you have to improve year in and year out in order to keep job security. That will always be the case as teams always look to improve.

Mack Wilson

When Wilson was drafted late by the Browns there were many that were excited about the pick. But, like many players at the end of the draft, they are there for a reason. Through his first two years Wilson has been a below average player for the Browns and hasn’t found a solid role on this team. As a rookie he was pushed into a starting role and showed some flashes, looked good at times. Then there were times where he looked absolutely lost.

In Wilson’s second pro year he lost his starting spot and was a fill-in player much of the time when needed. Entering his this year in the league, the Browns may go ahead and give him one last chance at this thing. They don’t have to though and he is a player that very well could be calling another city home next year. The current front office led by Andrew Berry didn’t draft him, so there is no attachment there. Like all players, you hope that Wilson had a nice offseason and improved his game in all areas. If he comes back as the same player he was last year number 51 will be open for a new last name on the Browns roster.

Porter Gustin

Gustin has been with Cleveland for a total of 20 games and even had three starts last season out of pure need. The Browns didn’t have much past their starters and Gustin was a rotational piece. Most notable problem with Gustin is he just doesn’t produce. Just one career sack in 20 games. The sack stat isn’t always telling, but quarterback hits are and he has just four in his career.

When looking at Gustin’s play one thing stands out and that is his motor. He does continue to work until the whistle and will chase a guy down, or at least attempt to. Fine in the running game and can make tackles, it may be what keeps him around in the end. Roster numbers aren’t working in his favor when looking at the defensive end position. Cleveland added Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley, those two will play plenty of snaps. Curtis Weaver is an interesting young player that the team has kept around, he may have a role as well. This leaves Gustin as a very end of the depth chart guy, or off the team. In best case scenario he beats out Weaver, odds aren’t his favor though as Berry made the claim on Weaver and has backed it by keeping him around.

Another one to watch when the final roster trimmings come down to the end in Cleveland, which is awhile away.

D’Ernest Johnson

An interesting one here as Johnson hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s played well in his limited role and stepped up when called upon when Nick Chubb went down. Johnson is a decent return man and he has proven that when took over those duties last season. Simply could just be the odd man out due to the current regimen drafting a rookie at his position.

Demetric Felton is a rookie and there are not much expectations for a third running back. Felton stands out in the passing game though, he can fit in with the receiving room as much as he does the running back room. An intriguing player that looks to be a good value as a late round draft pick. Though he has never played in an NFL game, It isn’t hard to see his fit in the Browns offense.

At the third running back spot Johnson has had just 37 carries in his two seasons with Cleveland. A nice 5.1 yards per pop, but the opportunity hasn’t been there. Johnson added some value in his rookie season in terms of receiving, not much there after. He very well could make the team and the Browns find a way to keep both, you can’t be surprised if he is the odd man out though.

JoJo Natson

The least surprising of the list, surely. Natson has never been more than a return guy in the NFL, though Stefanski may have had bigger plans for him last year. That was before Natson suffered a season ending torn ACL, an injury that makes you want to see how he has recovered. Natson is just 5-foot-7 and under 160 pounds, he is small and as fast as lightning. Cleveland drafted speed with Anthony Schwartz, who is a lot bigger as well. At least one of the two rookies the Browns drafted will join Donovan Peoples-Jones in punt return looks, doesn’t bode well for Natson.

Natson never really got his chance in Cleveland due to the injury. It is football and those kind of things happen. A team with championship aspirations and how the roster is currently built, it is hard to see a spot used for a return man and nothing more. Wide receiver depth chart will be too crowded for Natson to crack, he is simply another odd man out at the end of the day.