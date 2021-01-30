Browns Should Explore Trade For Texans J.J. Watt

While there is discussion about whether the Cleveland Browns would be better off with Deshaun Watson as opposed to Baker Mayfield and draft picks, the trade the Browns and Houston Texans should discuss centers around J.J. Watt.

The Browns need more defensive line help that can provide an immediate impact and J.J. Watt has made it pretty clear he has no intention of playing another down for the Houston Texans while also understanding that he has take a significant pay cut from his $17.5 million salary. The Browns need to know just how much he's willing to give up for a shot at the Super Bowl, but they could take out two birds with one stone in a trade with the Texans.

The Texans can tell Watt no and insist he stays with them, but they can't really afford to take anymore PR hits while they desperately try to repair their relationship with Deshaun Watson. Not only that, but Watt may have burned some bridges with teammates this past season with comments he made, so there's an added incentive to make a clean break. Their team isn't in a position to win right away either, so they can get something for Watt that might improve their future.

Offensively, the Browns have an issue on offense they need to resolve, finding the right wide receivers to fit around Baker Mayfield. The receiver that is the worst fit in the offense as currently constructed, Jarvis Landry, is scheduled to earn $14.8 million, which is an astronomical amount of money for a receiver that produced 840 yards this season, 56 per game, regardless of any intangible benefit he might provide.

Should the Browns trade Landry, they would eat $6 million in dead cap in 2022, reducing the salary the Texans would take on to $11.8 million this year, which isn't great, but still represents $5.7 million in salary cap savings. They could potentially negotiate an extension to further reduce the cap burden now while ensuring Landry's future with the team; one he won't have with the Browns.

In addition to giving what they hope is still Watson another receiving threat, likely replacing a departing Will Fuller, he can hopefully help new head coach David Culley create a productive environment in the locker room, something he helped facilitate in Cleveland. If the Texans do let Fuller leave in free agency, a trade wouldn't impact their ability to get a compensatory pick for him.

The Browns could extend Watt for another year while substantially reducing his salary. Obviously Watt comes with a risk, given the number of significant number of injuries he's suffered throughout his career. His effectiveness has not deteriorated, still grading out as the seventh best defensive end in the NFL per Pro Football Focus in 2020. While his raw statistics from this past season weren't pretty, he was still a dominant player and would be represent a massive upgrade for the Browns. Those box scores should be far more impressive alongside Garrett.

Certainly, the Browns could simply put Watt at defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett, taking the place of Olivier Vernon, who suffered a ruptured Achilles' in week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It would give the Browns a dominating set of defensive ends which is ideal for what they are trying to do defensively.

They could also use Watt up and down the line. Whether it's with Adrian Clayborn at right end or they draft someone who offers them pass rush viability right away, Watt could be lined up across the weakest link of the opposing line and wreak havoc there. The opponent would have to find a way to block both Garrett and Watt while accounting for Clayborn and Sheldon Richardson.

The Browns want to operate with a defense that only needs to send four to get pressure on the opposing quarterback. Watt would certainly help them achieve it.

Moving on from Landry might be a blow to the locker room initially, but adding Watt would ease that pain as he's simply the better player. And since Watt must restructure his contract, the move would represent cap savings for the Browns, which gives them added flexibility to find or keep more talent.

For example, the Browns could theoretically add Watt and the ability to re-sign Rashard Higgins for close to the amount of money they were scheduled to pay just Landry. If the Browns are fully on board with Odell Beckham and his recovery from his ACL, the Browns starting receivers would be Beckham and Higgins; a cheaper combination that is no less effective.

They could then add more speed to the receiver group through the draft or free agency, which would be a better fit for Baker Mayfield as well as make life easier for Nick Chubb.

The Browns get another impact defensive player, improve their cap situation and clear the way for their offense to better fit Kevin Stefanski's vision. The Texans get another receiver that could have a future there, help improve their locker room and save cap space space. Both teams win.

