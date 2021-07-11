Potential Cleveland Browns’ Training Camp Battles: Linebackers

Cleveland revamped their defense by adding the likes of John Johnson lll, Troy Hill and Jadeveon Clowney. The team added Anthony Walker to the linebacker room, as well as rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Though the Browns won’t be heavily dependent on the linebacker position, there is undoubtedly a training camp battle waiting to happen.

Last season Cleveland seen very mediocre play from the position. Players like Sione Taktaki and Malcom Smith had some good moments. Jacob Phillips played decent when he was healthy, but struggled to stay on the field. When Phillips was healthy you could see the talent that the Browns liked coming out of LSU.

Mack Wilson is one of the longer tenured players in the linebacker room, though he is only entering his third season. The third season could be make or break when it comes to his NFL future, at least in Cleveland. Wilson isn’t a lock to make the team and will need a good training camp. Best case scenario for now is that he can be quality depth.

Takitaki is the team’s most physical linebacker and will surely hold things down on the strong side. The team won’t need him to do anything spectacular, just make tackles and stop the run. Simple enough right? Takitaki did have a 50 yard interception returned for a touchdown last year, but hasn’t been much of a coverage guy for two years. Luckily for him an improved defense will allow him to stick to his role of focusing on the run. On paper Takitaki may be the most safe bet in terms of a starting position.

At the MIKE linebacker position Phillips will likely need to hold off free agent signee Walker, that’s a tough task to ask of the second year man. Luckily for Phillips he could provide some depth if he doesn’t win the battle, potentially even at the WILL. Walker was a tackling machine in Indianapolis and that’s what the Browns need for their linebacker that can stay on the field.

On the weak side Cleveland could be looking at a potential fan favorite and he may already be just that without playing a single down. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may be a little light for linebacker size, but he’s versatile and makes plays. Coming out of Notre Dame where he played the Rover position, Owusu-Koramoah will undoubtedly be a versatile piece for the Browns defense that can do an abundance of things.

It could take some time for the former Notre Dame star to get his feet under him. Coming into a new defense, city and playing against stronger and faster players being the main reason. A player that hard first round talent, that slipped to the second - there is no reason not to expect him to be a very good football player for Cleveland. It just may not be right away.

Starting at the WILL won’t be a given for the rookie, nor will it be handed. The team brought back former Super Bowl MVP, Malcom Smith. Smith played in 15 games for Cleveland last year and 52% of the team’s defensive snaps. Smith recorded 72 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. One of the Browns more consistent pieces at linebacker last year, bringing him back was a safe bet. If Owusu-Koramoah isn’t ready for a starting role right away that’s okay. Cleveland has a veteran to lean on.

The Browns spent a draft pick on another linebacker later in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tony Fields out of West Virginia is a decently similar player to Owusu-Koramoah in ways, just not of the same talent level. Fields role may be just special teams day one, still a very important role and a nice way for a rookie to make a presence felt.

Cleveland’s linebacker room is more talented in 2021 than it was in 2020 for obvious reasons. It will be interesting to see who can make the team, if there are any surprise cuts and who can rise to the top.