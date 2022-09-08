Browns v. Panthers: 5 Matchups to Watch

So much of the storyline for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers involves Baker Mayfield, but there are key matchups that will have significant impact on the outcome of this game that don't involve either quarterback.

Contrived grievances and motivation might be fun for fans and media, maybe some of the players, but the game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers is going to be determined by a series of individual matchups. Both teams have some compelling advantages in this matchup that they will look to exploit.

So much is being made about quarterback Baker Mayfield. His exit from the Browns wasn't amicable and he is the better passer in this matchup. But for those who desire this team to hate Mayfield, they are going to be disappointed at the number of players and coaches that exchange pleasantries before or after the game.

The reality is that some players on the Browns defense who like Mayfield may want to beat him just as badly as anyone who might despise the opinionated Panthers quarterback.

The Browns could employ a heavy amount of multiple tight end looks to try to put pressure on the edges of the Panthers defense. Brian Burns is a talented pass rusher with remarkable quickness and flexibility, but he has yet to prove he can hold up against the running game. Yatur Matos-Gross is bigger than Burns, but hasn't fared much better against the run. Using tight ends may force them to widen out or open up some pin and pull action with the tight ends blocking down, which could include newly signed veteran Jesse James.

If the Browns can effectively deal with their interior which can include Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis and Bravion Roy, they could pay find dirt in the running game, forcing the linebackers to cover the entire field.

© Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports 1. DE Myles Garrett v. OT Ikem Ekwonu Rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is an outstanding athlete with impressive functional power, but will never be worse in his NFL career than he is in this game. He is tasked with blocking the best defensive end in the NFL. If this game was to take place in week 7 or week 13, Garrett is still going to be the overwhelming favorite, but Ekwonu might have found his sea legs by that point. In this matchup, Garrett's advantage could determine the game. Even if the Panthers don't have someone chip Garrett or simply double him on every play, they are going to expend extra resources to try to slow him down. Tommy Tremble, their tight end might be the best way to go in that venture, but it stands to reason they will employ multiple looks to try to force Garrett to think and perhaps play slower as he deciphers the best plan of attack. In any situation where Garrett is receiving extra attention, he will still be expected to win, but the rest of the defensive line has to be able to stop up and take advantage. Jadeveon Clowney will face facing off against the Panthers best offensive lineman, Taylor Moton much of this matchup which could mute his impact. This could be an opportunity for the defensive tackles to set the tone for the season against what might still be an unsettled interior if they are going with Pat Elflein at center. © Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports 2. Browns Linebackers & Safeties vs. Christian McCaffrey The Panthers are going to run the ball and see where they can find daylight. It could prove difficult to get outside with the Browns defensive ends, forcing them to see what they can generate on the inside. McCaffrey's athleticism could enable him to create some extra yards. However, it's McCaffrey's potential impact in the passing game that could be the bigger problem for the Browns defense. For his career, McCaffrey averages 6.2 receptions for 52 yards per contest. Having to account for McCaffrey can create problems for the rest of the defense and covering the multitude of wide receivers they have. It's unlikely the Browns are going to simply decide they will have one player cover McCaffrey on every play in an effort to disguise their coverages. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and John Johnson III could all end up in man coverage in a given situation. Meanwhile, the Panthers may try to engineer a situation where Anthony Walker Jr. or Jacob Phillips is forced to cover McCaffrey in space. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports 3. TE David Njoku v. S Jeremy Chinn and LB Shaq Thompson Between Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson, the Panthers could be well equipped to combat the Browns receivers, but David Njoku is the X-factor the Browns have been waiting five years to evolve into a fully formed playmaker. Athletically, Njoku poses a potential problem for any defense. However, the Panthers have excellent athletes at both the second and third level of the defense equipped with the size and speed necessary to cover a player like Njoku. This could come down to how the Browns deploy Njoku to create some advantages, which might include putting him out to the boundary to try to force a corner to cover him. Running back Kareem Hunt and fellow tight end Harrison Bryant running routes could help to open up Njoku, but if the Panthers endeavor to eliminate Njoku from the game, they could be the players that end up benefiting. The Browns might end up using Njoku as a decoy in certain situations to open up plays elsewhere. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports 4. Browns corners v. WR D.J. Moore With Christian McCaffrey missing so much time to injury the past two seasons, D.J. Moore has been the Panthers biggest playmakers and is starting to get his due nationally. The Browns hope to prove they have one of the best secondaries in the league and Moore poses an interesting test. Moore's not only fast, but he is powerful. He's three inches shorter than Donovan Peoples-Jones without giving up a pound. Will the Browns have Ward shadow Moore or are the Browns content to play sides as they often have in the past? When the Browns have three corners on the field, Greedy Williams could end up matched up against Moore if they stick to playing sides. It would be shocking if the Panthers didn't throw several quick passes to get the ball in Moore's hands to challenge the Browns defensive backs to tackle him in space. Whether it's Ward, Greg Newsome II or Williams, the Panthers playmaker has about 25 pounds on all of them and knows how to make the most of his strength. © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports 5. OT Jedrick Wills v. DE Brian Burns

After a sophomore season marred by injury, Jedrick Wills is out to prove he's the answer at left tackle for the Browns in year three. Brian Burns is a twitchy pass rusher that can make anyone look foolish. His get off is outstanding and he can bend the corner pretty easily.

Oddly enough, Wills might be better equipped to deal with Burns than most. If there's a criticism of Wills in pass protection, it's that he's too concerned with his outside gap to combat up field pass rushes, leaving inside gap vulnerable. He needs to trust he can set without overextending to be able to deal with players who want to attack or counter back inside.

Maybe Burns is willing to try to exploit Wills to the inside, but more often than not, he's going to try to win the race outside to generate pressure and try to contain the run so Wills should be up to the task there.

Wills should also take every opportunity to wear on Brians either in the run or the pass game. There's a difference of almost 70 pounds between the two players so when Wills is able to get his hands on Burns, he needs to play with a finishing mentality to tire him out and take his will.