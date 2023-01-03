Myles Garrett, Browns Look to Spoil Steelers Playoff Hopes

This weekend, the Cleveland Browns will have the opportunity to spoil another team's playoff hopes when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on their AFC North rival Steelers.

Although the Cleveland Browns are mathematically eliminated from the 2022 NFL postseason, they will once again attempt to play the role of spoiler against the playoff-hopeful Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday, the Browns faced off against the Washington Commanders, a team looking to win their final two games to make the postseason. However, the Browns had other ideas, defeating the Commanders 24-10. Along with wins by the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, Washington's playoff chances were officially gone just hours after the final whistle.

Heading into the last week of the season, the Browns and superstar defensive end Myles Garrett will look to knock their division rivals out of playoff contention.

"We'd love to do that," Garrett said following the Browns victory in Washington. "We consider them our rivals and if we can't make it, we're definitely going to make sure those guys can't... we live for times like this."

Not only will Garrett be looking to send the Steelers home for the season on Sunday, he'll be hoping to have himself a strong game in an attempt to break his own sack record and maybe even take home the NFL's sack title for the first time in his career.

Last season, Garrett finished the year with 16 sacks and currently sits at 15 with one game remaining. One more sack for Garrett would tie his mark for sacks in a season. Anything more than one would lead him to a season high both for himself and the franchise.

Garrett's career sack total stands at 73, the official Browns franchise record. However, Clay Matthews Jr. unofficially has 75, since sack's were not an official stat until 1982, four seasons into his career. Once Garrett clears that mark, he will be the undisputed franchise leader.

Currently, San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks. With a monster game from Garrett, which Browns fans have seen before, he has the chance to tie or even become the NFL's sack leader.

The 27-year-old Garrett is a generational talent and has the potential to single-handedly take over any game at any point. However last season, Garrett only recorded one sack in two meetings with the Steelers. In their first game this year, Garrett didn't record a sack.

In addition to spoiling Steeler playoff aspirations and Garrett sack records, with a win in Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Browns would hand Mike Tomlin his first losing season as head coach, a job he has held since 2007.

Throughout Tomlin's career, he has completely dominated the Browns-Steelers rivalry. With Cleveland potentially forcing Tomlin's only losing season in his 16-year career as a head coach, it would be ironic and the ultimate revenge for a Browns team who have been looking to take the next step.

Ultimately, the Browns will look to continue to see quarterback Deshaun Watson perform at a high level. Watson has started 1-1 against AFC North teams with a loss at Cincinnati and then a win at home against Baltimore. With a win in Pittsburgh, it would be Watson's first victory against the Brown's ultimate rival. Cleveland is hoping for Watson and the offense to carry momentum into the 2023 season.