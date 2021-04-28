BrownsDigest SI’s Full 2021 First Round Mock Draft

Writer Shawn Stevenson and Editor Pete Smith mock the entire first round of the 2021 NFL Draft discussing each selection on the BrownsDigest Podcast.

Writer Shawn Stevenson and Editor Pete Smith mock the entire first round of the 2021 NFL Draft discussing each selection in detail on the podcast. In this mock draft they will be making draft selections as if they were the general managers for each franchise. Shawn made all odd number selections and Pete made all even number selections.

Pick No. 1 (Jacksonville Jaguars): Trevor Lawrence, QB – Clemson

This draft pick has been a lock the moment Lawrence declared for the NFL Draft and Urban Meyer was hired as the new head coach.

Pick No. 2 (New York Jets): Zach Wilson, QB – BYU

Wilson has been projected to the Jets for months and once the front office traded Sam Darnold, this seems to be a guaranteed lock.

Pick No. 3 (San Francisco 49ers): Justin Fields, QB – Ohio St.

Many believe this is where the draft really begins and the projected pick for many analysts is Mac Jones. Yet given Fields talent, intangibles, and ceiling this pick is better to provide an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo.

Pick No. 4 (Atlanta Falcons): Trey Lance, QB – North Dakota St.

This may be the first surprise of the draft as the Falcons stay pat and grab the best remaining quarterback prospect. Four quarterbacks in the first four picks, WOW!

Pick No. 5 (Cincinnati Bengals): Kyle Pitts, TE – Florida

Pitts falling in the Bengals lap at five is a dream scenario as Joe Burrow gets a new weapon on offense and arguably the best overall prospect in the draft.

Pick No. 6 (Miami Dolphins): Ja’Marr Chase, WR – LSU

Pick No. 7 (Detroit Lions): Penei Sewell, OT – Oregon

Pick No. 8 (Carolina Panthers): Jaycee Horn, CB – South Carolina

Pick No. 9 (Denver Broncos): Micah Parsons, LB – Penn St.

Pick No. 10 (Dallas Cowboys): Patrick Surtain, CB – Alabama

Pick No. 11 (New York Giants): Jaylen Waddle, WR – Alabama

Pick No. 12 (Philadelphia): Devonta Smith, WR – Alabama

Pick No. 13 (Los Angeles Chargers): Rashawn Slater, OT – Northwestern

Pick No. 14 (Minnesota Vikings): Kwity Paye, EDGE – Michigan

Minnesota is in a spot to potentially take the first edge rusher off the board. Currently the consensus is that Kwity Paye will be the first off the board.

Pick No. 15 (New England Patriots): Mac Jones, QB – Alabama

The Patriots have been rumored to trade up in the top ten to draft a quarterback and in this scenario Mac Jones slides to Bill Belichick. Is Cam Newton now in a training camp competition?

Pick No. 16 (Arizona Cardinals): Greg Newsome, CB – Northwestern

Three corners are now off the board and the Cleveland Browns have to consider moving up to take a top cornerback or address another area of need.

Pick No. 17 (Las Vegas Raiders): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB – Notre Dame

Pick No. 18 (Miami Dolphins): Azeez Ojulari, EDGE – Georgia

Pick No. 19 (Washington Football Team): Christian Darrisaw, OT – Virginia Tech

Pick No. 20 (Chicago Bears): Teven Jenkins, OT – Oklahoma St.

Pick No. 21 (Indianapolis Colts): Rashod Bateman, WR – Minnesota

Pick No. 22 (Tennessee Titans): Caleb Farley, CB – Virginia Tech

Farley has endured a tough draft season as his stock is falling due to back injury concerns for a player with top 10 talent. The Titans take a flyer and now this becomes a worse scenario for the Browns looking to upgrade their cornerback room.

Pick No. 23 (New York Jets): Jaelan Phillips, EDGE – Miami

Pick No. 24 (Pittsburgh Steelers): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG – USC

Pick No. 25 (Jacksonville Jaguars): Terrace Marshall, WR – LSU

Pick No. 26 (Cleveland Browns): Elijah Moore, WR – Mississippi

After the top four corners are off the board, Andrew Berry has three intriguing options in this scenario. Draft the best player available, draft a rotational edge rusher, or trade back. Pete Smith has the Browns staying pat and getting a receiver with tons of speed and playmaking ability.

Pick No. 27 (Baltimore Ravens): Jayson Oweh, EDGE – Penn St.

Pick No. 28 (New Orleans Saints): Asante Samuel Jr., CB – Florida St.

Pick No. 29 (Green Bay Packers): Rondale Moore, WR – Purdue

Pick No. 30 (Buffalo Bills): Joseph Ossai, EDGE – Texas

Pick No. 31 (Baltimore Ravens): Dillon Radunz, OT – North Dakota St.

Pick No. 32 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Trevon Moehrig, S – TCU

