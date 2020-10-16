SI.com
Cameron Heyward Says Steelers Are Going To Try To Make Baker Mayfield Think About Rib Injury

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield took a shot against the Indianapolis Colts that looked worse than it really was at first. It left the quarterback with some bruised ribs, feeling sore. One thing a doctor would not recommend is going up against a stingy Steelers defense as treatment, it is what Mayfield is going to have to do though.

Mayfield felt that it could have been works as well. “I’m lucky with the way that I landed that it wasn’t directly on my shoulder, kind of rolled it a little bit. Obviously, could have been a lot worse”.

T.J. Watt is an all-pro caliber player that leads the Steelers with 4.5 sacks, he and Stephon Tuitt have combined for eight on the season. But, it was veteran Cam Heyward who has the most to say prior to the two teams matchup up.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know how bruised up he is. But at the end of the day, I’m just trying to inflict good punishment.”

Indeed, that is what any good defensive line does, inflict good punishment and make life hard for the quarterback. The Steelers will try to do that and know that Mayfield could be playing at less than 100% when it comes to terms of health.

“You want to make sure he’s thinking about the rush. All those other things, his injuries, so be it. We play a physical game. He’s going to come up there and try to be a warrior for his team, but it’s up to us to make him think about that injury during the game.” - Steelers DL Cam Heyward

Mayfield seems to be up for the task and has progressed as the week has went on, in terms of throwing more in practice.

“Another great defense. They bring a physical challenge. They bring the muddied pockets. They will hit you. They try to impose their will. That is what our division is all about. We have to play that ball, match that energy and exceed it.” - Browns QB Baker Mayfield

It is no secret that the Steelers have one of the best defenses in the entire league, they have often over the last decade and it goes back even farther than that. Cleveland’s offensive line will be without Wyatt Teller, but they are going to need their best performance of the season to give the Browns and Mayfield a shot to beat this Pittsburgh defense. 

