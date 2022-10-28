How Loss of Ja'Marr Chase Could Shape Browns Matchup with Bengals

On Thursday it was revealed that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would miss several weeks with a hip injury. That changes the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals being without Ja'Marr Chase is akin to the Cleveland Browns not having Nick Chubb. Chase, as a wide receiver, has been responsible for 22.2 percent of the Bengals total offense and was on pace to have another 1,400 yard season before sustaining a hip injury that will keep him out multiple weeks. Like Chubb, opponents game plan first to deal with Chase, then worry about everyone else, so while the Bengals are hardly toothless, the loss of Chase is significant in their matchup against the Browns and moving forward.

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he and that offense rely heavily on Chase. When the Browns took apart the Bengals in Cincinnati last year to the tune of 41-16, Chase was held to six receptions for 49 yards receiving on 13 targets. Included in that was a lost fumble as well as a pick six by Denzel Ward. Unfortunately, Ward's status is still up in the air as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Burrow takes plenty of sacks as he tries to hold onto the ball in search of plays down the field. One of the ways the Bengals try to counteract some of that pressure is now passes and smoke screens to Chase because he's so good with the ball in his hands. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are excellent receiving threats that can cause problems for the Browns, but they don't have the dynamic ability to catch a pass on the line of scrimmage and run it for 60 yards as Chase does.

That could help a Browns pass rush that can use all the help it can get outside of Myles Garrett. Burrow has been sacked 24 times in seven games, which is actually better than it has been in previous seasons, but not having Chase increases the possibility the Browns could get to Burrow more often. Myles Garrett is still dealing with the shoulder injury he suffered in a car wreck, but he's playing as well as he ever has in attacking the quarterback. In his four previous games against Burrow, Garrett has recorded 4.5 sacks and he's never had much trouble with defeating Jonah Williams, the Bengals left tackle.

Jadeveon Clowney played on a pitch count against the Ravens and there hasn't been any indication he suffered a setback with the ankle or knee issues he's enduring. The only reason Clowney wouldn't play is if the Browns make the determination that resting him this week will have him fully healthy for the Miami Dolphins after their bye.

Regardless of how much Clowney is able to play, the Browns might utilize Chase's absence to send more pressure at Burrow to make up for a mediocre pass rush and speed up his clock. If Burrow insists on holding onto the ball, he could end up taking sacks that short circuit drives. If not, he may be forced to play faster and potentially make a mistake. Pressure was key in limiting Lamar Jackson's effectiveness last week, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods may also send pressure early and then simulate it later in the game. That worked well against the Atlanta Falcons and Marcus Mariota.

One of the players to watch in this contest is rookie corner Martin Emerson. While he's had his share of mistakes, Emerson has not backed down to competition and had his share of success. His physicality can be problematic for opposing wide receivers both off the line as well as down the field. The Browns drafted Emerson in part to match up with receivers with size in their division like Tee Higgins.

It's possible the Browns will have Emerson shadow Higgins and try to press him off the line as they have utilized heavy man schemes against the Bengals in the past, but they may be content to play sides in this game in an effort to throw multiple looks at the Bengals various receiving threats.

The Bengals are not a serious running team. Burrow is averaging 299.6 yards passing per game compared to the team's rushing average of just 87.4. Worse, Joe Mixon is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He's not playing particularly well and the offensive line the Bengals assembled has been better in pass protection, but proven underwhelming in run blocking.

The Browns run defense has been downright bad this season, but they fared better against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens ran for 160 yards, but it took them 44 carries to get there. If the Browns can simply carry that effort over into this week with the added day of rest, they could put the Bengals into obvious passing situations and give themselves the best chance to stop it.

The Bengals being without Ja'Marr Chase is significant, but they have more than enough talent to win without him. Nevertheless, the loss of Chase could open up some avenues for Joe Woods and the Browns defense to attack, which could help the Browns come away with a badly needed victory.