2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

There is still one game remaining in the Cleveland Browns season, but given the events at the end of the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, it definitely feels over. The questions for the Browns for next season start with who the head coach will be, but quickly turn to the roster and how it will be improved to avoid another disappointing result.

No one denies the Browns had holes headed into 2019 and those largely still exist, but some of them proved to be far more debilitating than expected. The greater concern is there seem to be more problem areas than last year. Beyond the offensive tackle position and safeties, the Browns now face questions at linebacker, tight end, wide receiver and the defensive line depth. Between the salary cap and the draft, the Browns simply may not be able to address those holes effectively enough to truly fix them and may once again find themselves trying to hide or minimize spots on their team.

While general manager John Dorsey tried to consolidate a few positions into greater strengths, such as with the acquisitions of Olivier Vernon and Odell Beckham, he also was unable to capitalize on a number of other opportunities, which has ramped up pressure on him this offseason and may force him to make some difficult decisions.

In the meantime, save for a few bowl games, the production for this year's crop of players is established. Underclassmen are making decisions about the draft and the various all-star games are lining up players to participate. So with all of that in mind, it's another opportunity to see what the Browns might do when the draft arrives in April.

Round 1: Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

Listed Measurables: 6'5" 320

Age: 20 (Born May 17, 1999)

Jedrick Wills is an extremely powerful right tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. By virtue of playing on the right side for a left handed quarterback, he was the blindside protector, but he's a true old school mauling right tackle.

His functional strength is obvious. His hands jar opponents and he has demonstrated the ability to consistently drive defensive linemen off the ball.

Wills is not terribly active with his feet. He tends to be an efficient mover in terms of where he's placing them, but he doesn't look incredibly agile in the way he plays.

Some of that may simply be a matter of relying so heavily on his upper body strength and trusting in his ability to control the opponent with his hands. It wouldn't be a massive surprise if he were to test better than he looks. Most importantly, he gets the job done in pass protection in no small part because he is so strong. He doesn't need as many steps because he's not giving as much ground.

That will be something he will work on with whatever offensive line coach he gets in the NFL, simply trying to make sure he's not playing in cement. In large part, when he gets his hands on an opponent, he wins.

There will be plenty of talk about how he should move to left tackle, but he's perfectly cast on the right side and if the Browns get him, they should leave him there. His power will be beneficial running to that side and for a quarterback like Baker Mayfield that likes to roll to his right, it should ensure the pocket isn't collapsing to that side, giving him the space necessary to make plays on the move.

One of the best things going for Wills is his age. This draft class is loaded with talented offensive tackle prospects who will still be 20 and 21 at the time of the draft. Wills has not declared to this point and could return for another year at Alabama, but unless his athletic testing is abysmal or there's a medical issue that would turn up, he seems like a safe bet in the top 20 that could go far earlier. Some believe he's the best tackle in the class.

Round 2: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT Auburn

Listed Measurables: 6'7" 305

Tega Wanogho is a player that could be a tremendous prospect for the NFL. He's got prototypical size for the position and is still gaining strength as he's still relatively new to the game, transitioning from basketball and soccer.

Wanogho already graduated with a bachelor's degree and is pursuing a graduate degree at this point, so he's already demonstrated the acumen necessary to learn and keep learning as he gets more comfortable in football.

A 1st team All-SEC performer in 2018, Wanogho doesn't play in a complicated scheme at Auburn, only really blocking zone in the running game and some relatively simple pass protections. The Browns have excelled in zone blocking, even if Wanogho would have to learn additional details.

What stands out is how he's always working, always showing effort, playing through the whistle and looking for work. Wanogho never seems satisfied with just making a block, looking to dominate and find ways to continue helping his team.

Wanogho is light on his feet, able to slide and get to his pass sets with little effort. When he's able to get his hips involved and generate power from his lower body, he can display a pretty good amount of strength. Particularly his upper body is still a work in progress, but he's got a massive frame to add muscle.

There is an element of projection with Wanogho, but if he wants to be great and gets put into a good situation, he could become a fantastic left tackle and protect Baker Mayfield's blindside for years.

Wanogho is slated to participate in the Senior Bowl, so if that holds true, it could be a great opportunity to show off his ability to take coaching, adapt quickly and grow throughout the week against a talented field of pass rushers.

Round 3: Antoine Winfield Jr., S Minnesota

Listed Measurables: 5'10" 205

Age: 21 (Born August 16, 1998)

Production: 58 solo tackles (14 percent), 7 interceptions (50 percent) in 2019.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is going to get a lot of love in Northeast Ohio because of his father, both a phenomenal high school player at Akron Garfield and then the Ohio State Buckeyes. The son is also as productive a safety as the country has to offer this season.

As good as Winfield is and what he could do to fill a hole on the Browns roster, it's also not quite that simple. The reason Winfield is a redshirt sophomore is because he suffered a pair of season-ending injuries. In 2017, Winfield played in five games before suffering a hamstring injury against the Maryland Terrapins. In 2018, he played in four games before suffering a torn Lisfranc ligament, also against Maryland. Winfield petitioned and received a sixth year of eligibility, so he could play two more seasons of college football if he desired.

The good news is the Cleveland Browns don't have Maryland on the schedule. The bad news is that if Winfield opts to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, the medical evaluation will be key in determining where teams want to select him.

A free safety by trade at Minnesota, his production suggests he's more suited to be a fantastic strong safety. The reality is wherever he goes, he's likely to be cross trained at both and he could see time at either.

As a downhill player, Winfield is impressive. He plays fast, sells out and brings everything he has to make tackles. His form isn't always pretty and can stand to improve, but the results are difficult to argue. He's a yolked up player that looks bigger than his weight would suggest, so he brings size as a tackler.

His angles tend to be pretty good and he has the athleticism to fix things on the fly, but that's part of what makes him so attractive as a prospect. Winfield tends to make good reads, so he can play faster.

In coverage, Winfield shows some ability both in terms of man and zone. Given his ballast, it will be interesting to see just how good he is in when it comes to agility testing, his ability to flip his hips.

Meanwhile, he's good in zone, both in terms of being able to offer range and makes plays on the ball. Winfield has excellent ball skills and sticky fingers. The gaudy number of interceptions are simply outstanding. He has nine of them in 33 career games. The flip side and the hole at least in terms production for projecting him as a free safety is the fact he only has six pass break ups for his career. So when he gets to the ball, he's likely to catch it, but the hope is he can find a way to more of them.

Winfield offers the ability to make an impact as a blitzer, playing up near the line of scrimmage and has shown the ability to make plays at all levels of the field. If and when Winfield declares, he may be one of the truest wildcards in the class due to his injury history, but his talent is difficult to deny.

Round 3 (Trade with HOU): Roy Bravvion, DT Baylor

Listed Measurables: 6'1" 333

Production: 32 solo tackles (5.7 percent), 12 tackles for loss (12.5 percent), 4.5 sacks (10.4 percent) in 2019.

Roy Bravvion is remarkably light on his feet for someone his size. In some ways, he's reminiscent of former Brown Shaun Rogers. When he's going full speed, it's difficult to slow him down, regardless of how many blockers are in his way.

He has good production for a nose tackle, has played a ton of football from a true nose, but seems like he's better suited to play in an even front. The reason is much like Rogers, there are times when Bravvion will try to shoot a gap or use a swim move to get into the backfield immediately and he's potentially exposing linebackers to blockers if he doesn't make the play, which happened with Rogers on the Browns.

For an even front scheme, particularly one that likes to create penetration, he's a wrecking ball that can create opportunities for teammates. Despite being as big as he is, he's an effective pass rusher. He is able to generate pressure on the interior and he's a threat to get to the quarterback.

Ideally, he's more of a run stopper first, so he and Larry Ogunjobi can become a formidable tandem at the nose. For more obvious run situations, Bravvion can take up blockers and try to change the line of scrimmage, but it's important that he's not ineffective in the passing game, so it's more difficult to play call based on who would be in the game.

Ogunobi wouldn't have to play as much, would be more utilized in neutral or obvious passing situations. The two players compliment each other and make the defensive line more equipped to stop the run while still being able to attack the quarterback. Both players can stay fresh and maximize their ability in the middle of the line.

Bravvion looks like he could test remarkably well at his size, He is part of another really talented defensive line group that's set to participate in this year's Shrine Game.

Round 4: Cam Akers, RB Florida State

Listed Measurables: 5'11" 212

Age: 20 (Born June 22, 1999)

Production: 1,380 total yards (28.5 percent) in 2019. 1,144 yards on 231 carries for 4.95 yards per carry, 30 receptions for 225 yards, 18 total touchdowns.

There's a lot to discuss here. It's unclear who will be coaching the Browns next year, but they're going to have make a decision on Kareem Hunt, whether they tender him with the intention of keeping him or potentially trading him. Beyond any off field considerations, Hunt and Nick Chubb run different sets of plays. Chubb can run anything, but he has excelled in zone blocking schemes, particularly the wide zone the Browns run behind the interior of the line. Chubb has exceptional vision and patience, so he can find the right lane and create explosive plays.

Hunt is a tremendous pass catcher and he's been a willing blocker. When he runs the football, it tends to be behind gap blocking. A predetermined hole or running lane and it's about the blocking to get the job done and get Hunt to the second level, at which point he determines his own fate.

There's nothing inherently wrong with having backs run behind different blocking schemes, but Chubb is the featured back and the line, those who will be on the Browns in 2020, excels in zone blocking for him. If the Browns want to get another zone based runner in addition to having more certainty for the future, they could opt to move him for a draft pick, which the Browns are short on, and add another back in what is a pretty good class for them.

The other part of this is the opportunity. Perhaps it will change significantly between now and the draft, but Cam Akers seems to be criminally underrated. There are a number of talented backs in this class and Akers played on a miserable Florida State team, but he was the offense.

He demonstrates tremendous vision and possesses the agility and explosive speed to take full advantage. Akers may get knocked for seemingly wanting to bounce so many runs to the outside, but he was simply stronger and faster than teams trying to corral him. He is able to get behind his pads, run through contact and shows pretty good balance.

A gifted runner, Akers is also an accomplished receiver, providing multiple options for an offense. He's a good screen back, but he can run routes, catch passes on the move and maximize yards after the catch. Akers represents a fantastic stylistic compliment to Chubb and fits what the Browns do best. He has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 6: Logan Wilson, LB Wyoming

Listed Measurables: 6'2" 250

Age: 23 (Born July 8, 1996)

Production: 55 solo tackles (11.6 percent) in 2019, 57 solo tackles (12.2 percent) in 2018.

The first thing that stands out about Wilson is his listed weight. If he's anywhere close to it, he certainly doesn't look it. It would mean he's remarkably dense, not unlike Joe Schobert. Still, it seems like that number may come down a little bit.

Wilson is a fluid athlete, shows speed and flexibility at the position and he's constantly active.

When he makes the right read, he shows impressive closing speed and can make the play on either side of the line of scrimmage. His tackling can be inconsistent as he can end up playing out of control, find himself out of position and helplessly dive at the ball carrier. His technique could use work as he's been a player too often reliant on a by any means approach to get the opponent down to the ground.

Wilson can take on blocks and fight through trash, but he can improve. Particularly when plays are run directly at him, he can end up catching and get moved off of his spot. When he's either working down hill or flowing, he takes better advantage of his momentum to be able to get through blockers and occasionally jar them. This is especially true when he's utilized as a blitzer and can isolate a blocker.

Wilson's got a lot of experience playing in zone coverage and looks extremely comfortable, doesn't get stuck in cement. He has demonstrated the ability to make plays on the ball, has good instincts and has the hands to capitalize and cause turnovers.

There are technical issues that could use improvement, but the energy and effort Wilson plays with as well as the results he's been able to deliver make him an intriguing prospect to add to a defense and coverage units on special teams. Wilson has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

Round 7: Joe Gaziano, DL Northwestern

Listed Measurables: 6'4" 275

Production: 34 solo tackles (7.2 percent), 17 tackles for loss (24.6 percent), 9 sacks (37.5 percent) in 2019.

Gaziano is an extremely productive base end. He wins with good pad level, power and effective hand usage. Gaziano has experience playing both end spots in an even and odd front and could be utilized on the inside as well.

Athletically, Gaziano can flash some speed moving forward and occasionally change directions well laterally. His hips, agility and balance are questionable. He's just not someone who's going to be running the arc around opposing blockers. Gaziano is going straight ahead or slanting, using his hands to create opportunities to locate the ball carrier and attack the quarterback.

He will occasionally attack up the field, use his big mitt to try to send the opposing blocker up the field as he sticks his foot in the ground and redirects his momentum. When he plays with poor pad level, he can be neutralized or give up some ground. Occasionally, he will play with a narrow base, have his weight too far forward or when he's caught on a slant, he can get knocked to the ground and taken out of the play.

Gaziano has the size and length teams look for in a run stopping base end, but he has the power to collapse the pocket and rush the passer from multiple spots on the defensive front. He's got a similar build as current Browns defensive lineman Chad Thomas, except he produced at a high level in college and is more versatile. Gaziano is slated to participate in this year's Shrine Game.