BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Pete Smith

Devin Duvernay comes from an extremely athletic family, including his twin brother, Donovan, who also went to Texas for football. Devin is also a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll. He's a high school state champion sprinter, having won the 100 meters in 2015 with a time of 10.27. Duvernay was a breakout star as a senior after Lil'Jordan Humphrey declared for the NFL and Collin Johnson missed half of the 2019 season.

Athletic Profile

USATSI_13775199
© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 (September 12th, 1998)

Height: 5'10 1/2"

Weight: 200

40-Yard Dash: 4.39

Broad Jump: 10'3"

Vertical Jump: 35.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.13

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2

Bench Press: DNP

Duvernay's built like a running back with thick legs and possesses world class speed, good explosion and agility. His athleticism and body control is apparent in his play. He demonstrates good balance and play strength as well. Speed is primarily his game, but the rest of his testing is more than good enough.

Production

2019

Receiving Yards: 1,386 (36.8%)

Duvernay posted elite production for the Longhorns in 2019, catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. Not only was he the team's leader in receiving yards, but he led the team in total yardage and touchdowns. The next closest player was running back Keontay Graham with 1,095 total yards.

Game Tape

Duvernay's game is predicated on speed and his ability with the ball in his hands. He can beat defenses over the top as well as running through them with explosive strength. The Longhorns offense utilized a lot of concepts that simply found a way to get the ball into the hands of Duvernay and let him be a creator.

As a pass catcher, Duvernay demonstrates an outstanding ability to track passes, concentrate through contact and then secure passes with his hands. He has excellent hands, uses effective positioning, has good body control and functional strength. Duvernay is also excellent at the catch point and plays bigger than his size would suggest. He makes some incredible catches look routine.

His balance and ability to set up his body position enable him to make a smooth transition from catching passes to running after catches and is a homerun threat. Duvernay will catch passes and take what seems like a few steps before getting tackled and it turns out to be another eight to ten yards. He's fearless going to get the ball and isn't afraid to take on contact like a running back, running through arm tackles or lower his shoulder and drag tacklers down the field with him.

The biggest issue for Duvernay is his route running. Too often, it's almost non-existent as he just runs past opponents and makes plays despite it. There are plenty of times when he creates zero separation and works much harder than necessary or makes it so he can't be utilized by the quarterback.

His route tree is relatively simple, utilizing a lot of fades and screens. There are some slants, corner routes and some comebacks, but few where he shows much nuance in his approach, rarely setting up defenders or keeping them off balance. When he does, it's a welcome surprise and he can make it look easy, showing off his remarkable athleticism and creating explosive plays easily.

Fit, Usage and Projection for the Browns

Duvernay profiles as an NFL slot receiver with some added options. He can do things like take jet sweeps or some creative options, putting the ball in his hands. Offering ability to stretch the field or attack underneath, Duvernay can be a player that forces defenses to play honestly. The Browns ran screens to Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry in 2019. Duvernay is far more suited for that role.

The potential fatal flaw for Duvernay is his route running. If he can really make it important to him and get better at it, he can be a full service threat in the NFL, working any number of places on the field. If not, then he becomes a gadget player that might be a threat going deep occasionally, but largely requires touches to be generated for him, either handing him the ball or throwing it to him on screens. 

Even with as fast as Duvernay is, he didn't create a ton of separation against college opponents, so NFL players with more size, strength and speed will be able to counter him if he can't become more effective. As a result, Duvernay is a player that could be a boom or bust prospect that could go late day two, but warrants a pick early on day three of the draft.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Officially Announce Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance

Monday, the Cleveland Browns formally announced the hiring of Shaun Huls as their director of high performance in an opportunity to be more forward thinking and innovate in their player development.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

As players determine how they are voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement and some players are publicly voicing their opinions on it, the owners have produced a what's to come in the event it doesn't pass through a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

The election for the NFLPA President takes place Tuesday as the organization has to replace Eric Winston after three terms. J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns has been reported as one of the candidates on the ballot.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Not long after the announcement the Washington Redskins were allowing Trent Williams and his representation could seek a trade, multiple teams have expressed interest, including the New York Jets according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

What's Trent Williams Worth To The Browns?

Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by the Washington Redskins and naturally, the Cleveland Browns have come up as possible trade partner. What's Williams worth to the Browns?

Pete Smith

Eagles Letting Jason Peters Hit Free Agent Market. Could Browns Be Interested?

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing free agent to be and future hall of fame left tackle Jason Peters test free agency after 11 seasons with the team. Neither side is eliminating the possibility that they ultimately get a deal done at some point, but teams like the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to go after Peters if they see fit.

Pete Smith