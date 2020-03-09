Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Zack Baun was a high school quarterback, track athlete and state champion basketball player that became an extremely productive outside linebacker for the Wisconsin Badgers this past season. After missing the 2017 season, Baun had a reasonably productive 2018 season before breaking out this past season, leading the team in solo tackles, tackles for loss and sacks from an edge rushing position.

Athletic Profile

Age: 23 (December 30th, 1996)

Height: 6'2 3/8"

Weight: 238

40-Yard Dash: 4.65

Broad Jump: 9'7"

Vertical Jump: 32.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.00

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31

Bench Press: 24 Reps

Baun is undersized. It would be great if he was about an inch taller and around five to ten pounds heavier. His speed is good. His flexibility and agility is great, although based on his tape, it's a little surprising his testing there wasn't better. His change of direction skills and balance are outstanding.

In terms of explosion, Baun was pretty average. He was on the lower end of those that participated this year at the combine and if he was looking to re-test something at his pro day, his jumps would be the area to focus.

Baun suffered a broken foot as a sophomore that forced him to miss the 2017 season.

Production

2019

Solo Tackles: 53 (11.3%)

Tackles for Loss: 19.5 (21.1%)

Sacks: 12.5 (24.1%)

Baun has excellent production for an edge rusher. His solo tackle market share is good for an off-ball linebacker.

Game Film

Baun shows tremendous intelligence and attention to detail on the field, doing so many of the little things correctly in terms of responsibility and understanding where he's supposed to be on the field in any given situation. He also plays to the echo of the whistle and makes some plays almost entirely on relentless effort.

He's not an overpowering run defender, but he's an assignment sound one that understands how to play angles and can often put opponents at a disadvantage because of his athleticism and his ability to process information quickly. If he gets caught flatfooted, chances are he's going to get moved off of the line of scrimmage.

He needs to be able to generate momentum or make it difficult for blockers to get a good leverage on him. Baun isn't built to stack and shed, only occasionally doing it against tight ends. His disruption against the run is based on his athleticism, his execution of angles, technique and often being smarter than the opponent. Baun does have range to deal with plays trying to get outside of him as well as chasing plays across the field, taking excellent pursuit angles.

In coverage, Baun is only asked to play in zone coverage. His drops are fantastic and quicker than a substantial number of true off-ball linebackers. His ability to backpedal, open and run as well as how light he is on his feet makes him a threat in that area of the game. He does a nice job of reading the quarterback's eyes while staying active and understanding passing concepts.

The combination of his ability to drop and his threat as a pass rusher gave the Badgers defense a number of options in terms of how to pressure opponents. He's threatening enough as a pass rusher that when he does drop, he still draws eyes of the opponent and creates opportunities for teammates attacking from other angles.

As a pass rusher, Baun is all about speed. flexibility and quickness. He can run the arc, dip and duck under opposing blockers while showcasing the bend to get to the quarterback. There are plenty of situations where Baun can get ushered passed the quarterback by an opposing blocker.

Baun also does a great job with inside rushing moves. He's fast and pinches well, enabling him to blow up some running plays, but can be in the quarterback's face almost instantly. His outside feint is dangerous and he's not afraid to start up the field and when the opponent opens his hip, crosses underneath.

Baun also possesses an inside spin move that has been pretty effective, will swim on occasion and has even converted speed to power when he has a blocker off balance. Not only does he make plays for himself, but Baun's disruption has created plays for teammates because he draws attention and doesn't quit. Baun can also be a nice option to utilize on stunts.

Fit, Usage and Projection for the Browns

Baun projects as a SAM backer and potential edge rusher for a 3-4 scheme or a 4-3 scheme that employs a LEO. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has done both. Theoretically, Baun could be a linebacker on run downs, then become a speed rushing edge on passing downs.

And like with Wisconsin, Baun's ability to drop at a high level could enable the Browns to run some zone blitz looks since he is able to effectively cover a zone in the middle or the flats.

It's also possible that Baun follows a similar path as Joe Schobert did coming out of Wisconsin. Initially an edge rusher his rookie season, Schobert became an inside backer. Schobert was utilized as an edge rusher for the Badgers, though he had far more experience playing in the role of an off-ball linebacker. Baun hasn't done much as a true off-ball linebacker, but his comfort taking on contact, his intelligence and instincts could enable him to transition there. Teams might not be willing to project Baun there until they deem it necessary.

There is a risk that Baun could get to the NFL and the strength and speed catch up with him, exploiting the fact he's undersized and negating his impact. Baun has produced against high level competition and showed well at the Senior Bowl, so he appears to be worth the risk, warranting a selection as a top 75 selection.