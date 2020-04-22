BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 4

Shawn Stevenson

Round 1, Pick 10: Andrew Thomas, OT – Georgia

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 315 lbs. | 36” Arms

Combine Test: 5.22 40yd Dash | 21 Bench Reps | 30.5” Vertical | 7.58sec 3-Cone

Thomas is a natural left tackle with consistently good college production. He is athletic and has the physical traits to anchor the blind side. He has moved up boards as the draft approached closer.

Round 2, Pick 41: Zack Baun, LB – Wisconsin

Measurables: 6’ 2” | 238 lbs.

Baun is an athletic linebacker with sideline to sideline range. He played well as an edge rusher and may transition inside. Off the ball he is fluid in coverage against RB’s and TE’s

.

Round 3, Pick 74: Ashtyn Davis, S – California

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 202 lbs.

Davis is a former track start and has elite physical traits. He has great range as a single high safety. Some scouts believe he has the versatility to transition to corner. But he does have inconsistent mechanics in his tackling.

Round 3, Pick 97: Troy Dye, LB – Oregon

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 231 lbs.

Dye has a high football IQ while bringing sideline to sideline athleticism. He has great tackle production dating back to high school. He has a lean frame causing weight issues but his playstyle can make him a three down player on the inside.

Round 4, Pick 115: Larrell Murchinson, DT – NC State

Measurables: 6’ 2” | 297 lbs.

Murchinson is a high motor interior lineman that is most effective in short areas. His college production is mostly due to effort than physical traits. He projects as a rotational 3-technique.

Round 6, Pick 187: Quintez Cephus, WR – Wisconsin

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 202 lbs.

Cephus has good build for a NFL receiver. He is a big possession receiver with strong hands best suited in the slot. He lacks agility to consistently beat press coverage and create separation.

Round 7, Pick 244: Sean McKeon, TE – Michigan

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 242 lbs.

McKeon is a developmental “Y” tight end with experience as an in-line blocker. He can make catches across the middle while production is based on finding the soft spots in the zone.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: "Definite Discussions" Between Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins About Trent Williams

According to Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns have had "definite discussions" regarding Trent Williams and a potential trade.

Pete Smith

Prospect X Is Back For 2020: Who Is It This Year? Could The Cleveland Browns Go 2 For 2?

In 2019, Sports Illustrated and writer Kalyn Kahler introduced the notion of Prospect X. A sleeper prospect that they identified as a sleeper that could help a team and wasn't getting nearly enough publicity. The Cleveland Browns selected Prospect X last year in Drew Forbes. Who is it this year?

Pete Smith

Miami Dolphins Latest Team Linked To Offensive Tackle In Top 10 Picks

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins might be the latest team that wants an offensive tackle in the top ten. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported they might want to trade up in front of the New York Giants to do it. The Cleveland Browns might lose a tackle, but gain a potential trade partner.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Sione Takitaki told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the Cleveland Browns, that the Browns want him to play weak side lienbacker in their new defense.

Pete Smith

Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

Dan Patrick, on his radio show, the Dan Patrick Show, said a source told him that Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams will be traded for a first round pick.

Pete Smith

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry: Cleveland Browns "not be pigeon-holed into anything"

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns executive vice president and general manager, held a conference call with media, answering questions largely relating to the NFL Draft, but with a few more general questions, such as the status of Odell Beckham.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Version three of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are still potentially interested in trading for Trent Williams, which might be true, but also seems to have an additional motive, attempting to throw off other teams as to their true intentions in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Version two of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson