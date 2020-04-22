Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 4

Round 1, Pick 10: Andrew Thomas, OT – Georgia

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 315 lbs. | 36” Arms

Combine Test: 5.22 40yd Dash | 21 Bench Reps | 30.5” Vertical | 7.58sec 3-Cone

Thomas is a natural left tackle with consistently good college production. He is athletic and has the physical traits to anchor the blind side. He has moved up boards as the draft approached closer.

Round 2, Pick 41: Zack Baun, LB – Wisconsin

Measurables: 6’ 2” | 238 lbs.

Baun is an athletic linebacker with sideline to sideline range. He played well as an edge rusher and may transition inside. Off the ball he is fluid in coverage against RB’s and TE’s

.

Round 3, Pick 74: Ashtyn Davis, S – California

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 202 lbs.

Davis is a former track start and has elite physical traits. He has great range as a single high safety. Some scouts believe he has the versatility to transition to corner. But he does have inconsistent mechanics in his tackling.

Round 3, Pick 97: Troy Dye, LB – Oregon

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 231 lbs.

Dye has a high football IQ while bringing sideline to sideline athleticism. He has great tackle production dating back to high school. He has a lean frame causing weight issues but his playstyle can make him a three down player on the inside.

Round 4, Pick 115: Larrell Murchinson, DT – NC State

Measurables: 6’ 2” | 297 lbs.

Murchinson is a high motor interior lineman that is most effective in short areas. His college production is mostly due to effort than physical traits. He projects as a rotational 3-technique.

Round 6, Pick 187: Quintez Cephus, WR – Wisconsin

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 202 lbs.

Cephus has good build for a NFL receiver. He is a big possession receiver with strong hands best suited in the slot. He lacks agility to consistently beat press coverage and create separation.

Round 7, Pick 244: Sean McKeon, TE – Michigan

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 242 lbs.

McKeon is a developmental “Y” tight end with experience as an in-line blocker. He can make catches across the middle while production is based on finding the soft spots in the zone.