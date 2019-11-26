Browns
Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith

After starting the season with less than stellar results and then a hamstring injury, Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward has returned to form the last month and is playing at a high level. He will give up a few plays, but his coverage is good enough that teams tend to avoid him much of the game, turning their attention instead to his teammate and rookie Greedy Williams. Williams is being targeted relentlessly as of late and he's struggling to keep up, resulting in giving up some big plays and a number of penalties. This trial by fire can be difficult to watch, but the hope is that he's able to get through it and be better for having gone through it.

The Browns were largely able to navigate much of their schedule without Ward and Williams, both out with hamstrings until the game against the Seattle Seahawks. It would've been preferable to have their starting corners for all of those games, but that game against Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett was when it really felt they were outgunned.

Both returned after the bye and Ward has largely returned to the form he displayed last year while teams have been testing Williams consistently. He's a rookie and that's what opposing teams tend to do unless the player gives them a reason not to. Ward intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice in his debut, which sent a pretty clear message to the league he wasn't a typical rookie. Williams has improved as a tackler, but he's struggling in coverage.

Much of this comes down to technique. He's not trusting what he's coached to do and he's guessing, trying to roll the dice to counteract what opposing receivers are doing instead. And when he's wrong, he's left sprawling to catch up in coverage. As a result, he's letting opponents get a lot of cheap short passes, but he's also getting beat deep and then being forced to grab opponents in a desperate attempt not to give up the big play.

To this point, Williams has just two pass break-ups in the seven games he's played. He had two penalties just in the game against the Miami Dolphins. No one has been given reason not to throw at him as the reward has far outweighed the risk to this point. It's not as if he's been getting beat by the best receivers in the league either. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers for example, it was Johnny Holton that was giving him fits. The Browns will see the Steelers again this week.

None of this is to suggest that Williams can't get better or won't find his way through it. Much of it comes down to needing to trust technique and having the game slow down for him. Corner is one of the most difficult transitions to make from college to the pros. Ward was a rare situation to be able to make that move so smoothly. The path that Williams is taking is far more typical, but if he can get through it, the Browns should have an impressive set of boundary corners for the next few seasons at least.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
0

Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence Tuesday. This creates the roster space needed to add Larry Ogunjobi back to the active roster, returning from his one-game suspension.

Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was supporting a charity he's been involved with Tuesday, answering some questions from the media. While some might opt to hide from the noise and scrutiny and no one would question them, Garrett's trying to focus his energy on something positive.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
1 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.

Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed wide receiver J'Mon Moore to their practice squad as they had two spots available, having signed Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin Friday before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Growth on Offense Still Rooted in Nick Chubb's Impact

Pete Smith
0

Improvement from the Cleveland Browns offense, particularly in the passing game bodes well for the team heading into their final five games, but it's still rooted in Nick Chubb's ability to impact the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns, trying to win their third game in a row, while trying to get past the events at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are looking to get their third win of the season.

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
287 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.