Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith

The two matchups between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were decided by line play on both sides of the ball. The Browns dominated the first game and while they started the second well at least in the first quarter, the Steelers seized control the remainder of the game and the Browns simply couldn't match their physicality.

The biggest factor that changed between the two games was the presence of Myles Garrett. Life for the Browns without him on defense is bleak. They suffer in all aspects on that side of the ball and allow the opponent to dictate the game. Once they got a sense of what the Browns were doing, the Steelers offensive line was able to give Devlin Hodges all the time he could ask for in the pocket and he was able to punish a struggling secondary that also happened to be playing shorthanded.

Perhaps the Browns could have survived that if Olivier Vernon was fully healthy, but he was still dealing with a sprained knee that slowed him down. He then aggravated it, leaving the Browns with no one on the edge. From that point, the Steelers simply controlled the defensive interior of the Browns while the tackles were able to single block the defensive ends without any real trouble.

The offensive line, which had a functional Greg Robinson in the first matchup, was able to move the Steelers front off of the ball in Cleveland. Bud Dupree didn't really do anything and the Browns interior was able to minimize the impact of players like Javon Hargrave and Cam Heyward. T.J. Watt made some plays, but he wasn't hugely impactful in the first game.

In the second game, Robinson was out and Justin McCray often played as if the Browns didn't have anyone at left tackle. It's not entirely his fault. He's not really built to be a tackle, more suited to play guard if he's anything. Kendall Lamm seemingly should be out there instead, but McCray was their choice. He was getting beat off the line of scrimmage so badly, he started turning his hips immediately to try to protect up the field, an extremely risky proposition. It makes it virtually impossible to deal with a bull rush or inside move.

Chris Hubbard did his best Desmond Harrison impression in the second game. Pre-snap penalties, post-snap penalties, missed blocks, bad angles and he might have had more success stopping T.J. Watt if he tried him asking nicely to kindly stop killing Baker Mayfield.

As a result, the Browns were often playing with three offensive linemen. J.C. Tretter hurt his right leg during the game, so he wasn't as good as he might be. Then Wyatt Teller got beat for a couple of sacks in the second half from Javon Hargrave. It just wasn't a good performance by the offensive line and there's only so much that can be blamed on these particular players anymore.

It didn't help that the Browns became too one-dimensional in the second half of the game. Nevertheless, the Browns pushed the Steelers around in the first game and the Steelers returned the favor in the second. Injury and suspension accounted for a few of the changes, particularly on the Browns defensive line, but the issues at tackle have been there for two seasons now. Hubbard simply can't do it. He's barely adequate in most games, but he was helpless against Watt.

There are always going to be issues in terms of scheme and playcalling that can be pointed out and like with the one-dimensional nature of the Browns offense in the second half, there is room for criticism. All the schemes and creative play calling don't address one team consistently moving the opponent off the ball.

Garrett returns next season from suspension. Vernon's knee will recover as will whatever Tretter hurt during the game. The problem is the number of players the Browns simply don't have. Unless the team believes Drew Forbes, inactive in this game, is going to be a tackle, they have to replace both starters this offseason. The defensive line depth was shredded throughout the season by trades and the Browns were reduced to pair of street free agents at times during this game.

It'd be great if either Porter Gustin or Bryan Cox Jr. can develop into a player worth keeping, but for a team that was allegedly competing for a playoff spot, this can't be who the team has to roll out in a must-win game in December.

Teams can't afford to lose superstars like Myles Garrett and most teams can't afford to lose their starting left tackle, but in the second game against the Steelers, they became a team that was incapable of competing. And that is the charge of the organization heading into this offseason.

That is what the Steelers get right every year that keep them viable despite losing quarterbacks and all kinds of skill players on both sides of the ball. They consistently compete up front. And if the Browns want to beat the Steelers on a regular basis as well as be a team that can sustain over the course of a season and into the playoffs, that is where they have to be better.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
11 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rushed to the locker room before the half after attempting to throw a Hail Mary that went 70 yards. On his follow through, he banged his hand on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Duprees's facemask.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
1

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Olivier Vernon Expected to Play Against Steelers

Pete Smith
0

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, save for something unforeseen happening.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
4 1

Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
2 1

The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.