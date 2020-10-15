Browns Defense Found an Identity But Questions Remain

The Cleveland Browns defense is stout at stopping the run and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks but inconsistencies in pass coverage are unsettling. Forcing turnovers on a weekly basis the last four weeks gave extra opportunities to the offense and helped seal games. Baker Mayfield and company have led an explosive offense and get early leads on opponents. That is seemingly the biggest issue for this defense and it has played a pivotal role in the defenses consistency issues. There is a constant notion that defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes his foot off the gas in the second half behind a big lead and eventually allows teams back into the game.

Woods thus far as a defensive coordinator has left much to be desired in terms of continuity within the scheme. His playcalling creates boom or bust potential as the defense forces negative plays or the opposing offense exploits the secondary. The defensive line has been arguably the best performing position group and helps mask deficiencies on the backend. This group led by DE Myles Garrett and DT Sheldon Richardson has the fourth best run defense in the league, limiting teams to 87.0 rushing yards per game. Conversely, the secondary is third worst in the NFL allowing over 295 passing yards per game. Overall the defense has found clarity with their uncanny ability to create turnovers.

Turnovers have created a slight basis of what the defense really is as unit. So far this season, the defense has the second most forced fumbles (7) and is tied for the third most interceptions (6) in the NFL. These numbers are strongly influenced by the play of Myles Garrett, who has been an absolute game wrecker because of his consistent pressure getting after the quarterback. Garrett is second in the league with 6 sacks only behind two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. The impact Myles Garrett has made so far this season makes him an early defensive player of the year candidate and he will be the front runner if he continues being this dominant.

Overall the defensive line has played well, as Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi has been to able complement Garrett on the interior. Richardson has been a sound veteran presence at the 3-technique in both facets defending the run and interior pass rush. Next to him Ogunjobi has been outstanding defending the run, having the third best run defense grade (83.7) by Pro Football Focus of all interior defenders. This has been the most consistent group even including the carousel of defensive ends opposite of Garrett with a rotation of Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn, and Porter Gustin. The front four has helped the linebacker core which had its fair share of question marks heading into the season.

Linebacker play has improved marginally each week since their embarrassing opener against the Baltimore Ravens offense, in which someone seemingly always open. Mike linebacker B.J. Goodson leads the groups in snaps (311) and by a wide margin. Goodson has shown struggles in pass coverage but looks to be turning corner and showing competent play in the middle of the field. Pass coverage overall has been the weakness for the linebackers and former Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith has been the best coverage backer with 76.0 coverage grade according to PFF. Smith has quietly been the best linebacker on the team and should see more snaps as the season progresses.

Pass coverage remains the biggest question mark for this defense and a lot of the uncertainty can be found with the defensive backs. So far the only players that can be completely trusted on the backend are cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell. Ward is the top corner on the roster and has played well in coverage against opposing number one receivers. Mitchell on the other hand is a pleasant surprise being a saavy veteran who has been starting in place of CB Greedy Williams, who was just placed on injured reserve. Terrance Mitchell has been consistent as number two corner, but consistency has not been a luxury for the Nickelback spot.

Kevin Johnson has been the slot corner for the defense but he has yet to leave his definite imprint on the position. Special teams’ ace Tavierre Thomas has the third most snaps at cornerback and until this season he was not used much as a Nickelback. Johnson is a very talented player when healthy and the defense is better when he is on the field. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has used multiple players in the slot and Johnson needs to take the position and run with it for this unit to improve further.

Improvement in the secondary is a big must if the Cleveland Browns are to take the leap into contender territory. Sadly the safety unit has shown minimal improvement and there needs to be a change in personnel or adjustment in schematic responsibility. Starting safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph are two of the worst performing safeties in the league. Sendejo has proven to be the most inconsistent player on the defense which is problematic for a player playing every single snap on defense. To put it straightforward Sendejo has been horrendous in coverage and his 44.7 coverage grade by PFF doesn’t do him any favors. For a ten year veteran the performance expectations are much higher than what has been showcased.

The issue with the Sendejo’s consistent presence on the field is that FS Sheldrick Redwine has been given very limited opportunities. Redwine played his first defensive snaps against the Colts after Ronnie Harrison suffered a concussion. In 19 snaps to end the game, Redwine immediately made his mark by intercepting Philip Rivers on his first play of the game. He has been used predominantly used on special teams but with the better passing teams ahead on the schedule, Redwine should see more opportunities on defense. Also the health of Karl Joseph will have to be monitored as he deals with a nagging hamstring injury and his backup Ronnie Harrison in concussion protocol creates depth issues.

Turnovers have covered up the shortcomings the defense has displayed so far this season. Injuries during training camp limited the potential of this defensive unit but as players get healthy the unit should improve. Consistency issues need to shore up so the Browns offense doesn’t have to score a ton of points to win games. The four game win streak has been possible due to early leads and opportune turnovers to shift the momentum in the Browns favor. If the Browns defense can improve on a weekly basis then this franchise could be looking strong for a playoff run.