End of First Half Against Ravens May Spell End of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

With 2:09 left in the first half, the Cleveland Browns had a 6-0 lead over the Baltimore Ravens with a 3rd-and-1 situation. From that point on, everything that could go wrong did, fueled by the inept decision making of head coach Freddie Kitchens. The Browns players were hardly perfect, but they fought to be in a position to compete against a 12-2 Ravens team trying to clinch homefield advantage throughout the playoff. Every move Kitchens made from that point proved to be a bigger disaster than the previous one, enabling the Ravens to take a 14-6 lead into the half.

Instead of handing the ball to the league's leading rusher Nick Chubb on 3rd-and-1, Kitchens opted to run a halfback pass, giving the ball to Kareem Hunt running laterally with the intent to throw it as he was swallowed up by Ravens defenders. After punting the ball away, the Browns gave up a two play, 63-yard touchdown drive made possible by a massive defensive breakdown in the secondary.

The Browns got the ball back down 7-6, then tried to be aggressive to respond and score, opting to throw the ball three times in a row, unable to connect on any of them, forcing another punt. The Ravens, despite not having any timeouts, had more than enough time to mount another touchdown drive; this time in seven plays covering 75 yards in just 46 seconds.

A team that needed most everything to go right to win this game had the right formula for 27:51, had a chance to go into the half not only winning the game, but having done a better job containing the Ravens offense than any team in the league. They had an opportunity to make everyone ask if the Browns had some formula that made them uniquely equipped to compete with the Ravens. Instead, the questions surround the sheer level of incompetence needed for a head coach allow the Ravens to score twice within the two minute despite not having any timeouts.

With everything that the Browns needed to have happen to beat the Ravens, their head coach put them in a position to get killed. A first time head coach in his first year, the hope was that he would grow into the job over the course of his season and give enough reason to believe that he would be far better in a second season.

The 2:09 that ended the first half against the Ravens leaves an indelible image that will leave even the most resistant to this quick of a hook for a head coach with little if any argument. There's a list of criticisms that can be levied against Kitchens this year, but that series of events perfectly crystallized so many of them as well as the disaster this season as a whole that it's impossible to imagine they won't encompass the epitaph on Kitchens' head coaching tenure for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, face off against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league right now. The Ravens are trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, get revenge for their week four defeat in Baltimore.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.