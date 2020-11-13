SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, doing so they will be going up against a familiar face to the teams past. No one on the current roster, or really anyone within the organization was apart of, but Romeo Crennel was once the head of the Browns. Serving as the defensive coordinator in 2000, then coming back in 2005 where he was the head coach until 2008.

Overall, Crennel was 24-40 as the head coach in Cleveland. The losses piled up in losing seasons during 2005, 2006 and 2008 when he was fired after a 4-12 season. In the midst of that time Crennel coached the 2007 team to a 10-6 record, in which they still missed the playoffs. As a head coach in the NFL Crennel is 30-57.

After being fired in Cleveland he made his way back into the league in 2010 as the defensive coordinator in Kansas City. Crennel spent part of the 2011 season and then 2012 as the teams head coach after they fired Todd Haley. During the 2012 season Crennel witnessed the suicide of Jovan Belcher when he tried to talk him out of it, in the end it did not work. Less than a month later the Chiefs fired Crennel after the losing season.

It seems in 2014 that Romeo Crennel finally found some stability. The teams defensive coordinator up until this year when he was listed as the assistant head coach. A month ago the Texans fired Bill O’Brien and Crennel was promoted to interim head coach for the team. Since taking over the Texans are 2-2 and have been playing some better football. It remains to be seen if Crennel is just a placeholder or he will hold onto that coaching position, it looks like he surely has a shot with his start.

Crennel’s career did not get started in Northeast Ohio, but it is his most memorable head coaching position. Sunday Crennel will be making a return to First Energy Stadium. The 2007 season led be Crennel remains Cleveland’s best record over the last 20+ years. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Facility Closed Down

The Cleveland Browns have their first positive test for COVID-19 from a player this season. They have closed the facility and are conducting virtual meetings for the time being.

Pete Smith

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Texans Missing Key Contributors as Browns Have Full Practice

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns had everyone at practice while the Houston Texans continue to be missing a few key contributors, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Texans

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in the first game coming off of their bye week. A win would move them to 6-3 and increase their chances to make the postseason. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Potential Breakout Players For Cleveland Browns Second Half Of 2020 Season

A look at some potential breakout candidates in the second half of the season to help the Cleveland Browns toward the playoffs.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 1

With the Cleveland Browns coming off a bye week, halfway through the season, it's a good time to start peeking ahead at what they might add in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Tight End

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Exiting the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the tight end group.

Shawn Stevenson

Texans the Opponent, But Sunday is About the Browns

Coming off of their bye week, the Houston Texans are the first opponent the Cleveland Browns will face entering the second half of the season, but this game is entirely about the Browns.

Pete Smith

Where Are The Browns Going? What Do They Need To Get There?

Coming out of the bye week, the Cleveland Browns are certainly better than in previous years, but their holes are obvious and their path to improve may involve some significant changes, particularly on defense.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Sign DB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to Practice Squad, Release C Evan Brown, CB Prince Smith

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced multiple roster moves relating to their practice squad, signing Stephen Denmark and Javon Patterson, releasing Evan Brown and Prince Smith. They also moved Ryan Switzer to the injured list.

Pete Smith