Fiasco Should Seal Freddie's Fate, But They Have to Get Through Final Game

Considering the tactical nightmare that played out for the Cleveland Browns in the last 2:09 of the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, there is only one question that comes to mind. Forget the notion of 2020; how do the Browns get through this week with Freddie Kitchens? There is always going to be accountability with players. Plays they could have made, opportunities missed, including during the consequential series of events that took the Browns from a 6-0 lead to a 14-6 deficit in the blink of an eye, but even the most ardent supporters and good soldiers in that locker room have to feel like the head coach actively hurt their ability to compete in that game.

It not only ensured another losing season and ended whatever pitiful chances they had to make the playoffs, it perfectly encapsulated every failing Freddie Kitchens has demonstrated at one point or another this season. Maybe they don't go on to win the game, but they had a lead and an advantage against the best team in the league, something to build on and grow from, only to see their head coach completely and totally mangle it. The Browns would've been better served if Swagger Jr. was in charge.

On 3rd-and-1, they try to run a halfback pass. Instead of finding a way to get the ball to one of their two running backs, one of whom leads the league in rushing and is clearly the MVP of the team in Nick Chubb, or even just have Baker Mayfield sneak it for the three feet they needed, Kitchens decided the best course for an offense that has struggled with execution all season was to hand the ball to Kareem Hunt and have him throw it.

Kitchens showed a total lack of awareness when the Browns got the ball back with timeouts and an opponent with no way to stop the clock. Throwing three passes in a row, even if they were brilliant designs and entirely the fault of the players allowed the Ravens more than enough time to score again. There was no consideration for the possible consequences of failing.

Meanwhile, the secondary just had a massive breakdown, were actually in heated discussions on the sideline while the offense had the ball and were forced to go right back out there. Still reeling, the Ravens promptly went right back down the field and scored again. They could've had the half to get sorted out, but instead, they were put in position to fail. That's not even considering the fact the Ravens were going to start the second half with the ball.

A combination of professionalism and the opportunity, increasing necessity to showcase themselves not only for the Browns but potentially the rest of the league will have the players will go out there and try to beat the Cincinnati Bengals to finish out their season. It's just difficult to imagine any of it will be for Kitchens or this coaching staff, given the events of Sunday. It will be and should be winning for themselves.

Getting a win against the Bengals, currently 1-14, would do nothing to take away the disappointment and frustration of this season. Losing would only mean further embarrassment. It's a no-win situation beyond possible player development. And given how ugly this season has become, this week will largely be a matter of getting through it, getting to the game, through the game and to the offseason to try to put this season behind them as quickly as possible.

After that, the Browns can put Kitchens out of his misery and attempt to produce meaningful solutions to this team.