Initial Roster Projection: Browns Push Bounds of Roster Construction

Offense

Quarterback (2): Deshaun Watson*, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen

Analysis: The Browns will only keep two quarterbacks on their roster, so Rosen should get the nod as Brissett's backup during Watson's potential suspension. After that, the Browns are probably hoping that Rosen likes the Browns enough to sign on the practice squad.

Running back (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford

Analysis: This setup would be the most practical if head coach Kevin Stefanski intends to play Chubb and Hunt on the field together more this season as both spots would have insurance.

Initially, the release of fullback Andy Janovich was a surprise, but the thinking could simply come down to not believing fullback is a position that warrants a spot on the active roster. It's not something they use in every matchup, so why not just activate one from the practice squad as needed. Johnny Stanton is the favorite for such a role.

Wide receiver (6): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Michael Woods

Analysis: Whether due to a potential Watson suspension, their faith in their draft picks or a combination of both, the Browns will afford this young group of complimentary pieces the opportunity to prove their worth along with Cooper.

The signing of Jakeem Grant represents an upgrade at both returner spots and provides another offensive weapon for the team. The problem is that he does much of what Demetric Felton does. The Browns might decide they don't want both, then trying to get Felton onto the practice squad as insurance.

Tight end (4): David Njoku, Hunter Bryant, Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Analysis: After Njoku and Bryant, the Browns have four players with one year of experience or less, so the Browns could look look to add outside help.

Miller Forristall received early reps in OTAs and was with the team last year. He could be the third tight end. The Browns also have four other tight ends with one year of experience or less. Maybe one of them can warrant a roster spot, but the Browns could keep their options open and sign a veteran let go by another team in September if they aren't satisfied.

Offensive line (9): Jedrick Wills, T, Jack Conklin, T Joel Bitonio, G, Wyatt Teller, G, Nick Harris, C, Chris Hubbard, G/T, James Hudson, T, Dawson Deaton, G, Ethan Pocic, C

Analysis: It's largely a question of whether or not they believe seventh-round rookie Dawson Deaton is going to show enough where he makes the roster at center, guard or both.

The Browns have a number of interesting options like Hjalte Froholdt or Michael Dunn. Blake Hance wasn't fairly represented by his time at tackle because he isn't one. Pocic's roster spot might not be safe either, depending on how well Deaton performs, which could provide another avenue for an extra guard.