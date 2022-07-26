Initial Roster Projection: Browns Push Bounds of Roster Construction
The Cleveland Browns take the practice field for the first time in training camp as they start the process of determining which 53 players will make the initial roster after cut down day. Injuries always play a role, but should the Browns find a way to keep everyone healthy, this is how their roster could look as the they prepare to open the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.
Initial Roster Projections and Bold Predictions for All 32 Teams
The Browns have a few positions that might still get some outside help, but is not likely to be a major change. Likely depth options that bolster the back end of the roster with veterans who play for little more than the league minimum. Despite some question marks that might prove to be weaknesses on this team, the organization appears willing to go full speed ahead with the roster they have.
General manager Andrew Berry is always going to keep his options open should an injury arise or an opportunity present itself. More likely, it would be akin to the deal the Berry made to acquire safety Ronnie Harrison as the 2020 season was about to begin than anything major.
However, the potential suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson is a unique variable that could cause Berry to be more aggressive. If the suspension is short and the Browns feel confident about their chances, they could make a bigger acquisition with an eye on the salary cap.
Read More
Offense
Quarterback (2): Deshaun Watson*, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen
Analysis: The Browns will only keep two quarterbacks on their roster, so Rosen should get the nod as Brissett's backup during Watson's potential suspension. After that, the Browns are probably hoping that Rosen likes the Browns enough to sign on the practice squad.
Running back (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford
Analysis: This setup would be the most practical if head coach Kevin Stefanski intends to play Chubb and Hunt on the field together more this season as both spots would have insurance.
Initially, the release of fullback Andy Janovich was a surprise, but the thinking could simply come down to not believing fullback is a position that warrants a spot on the active roster. It's not something they use in every matchup, so why not just activate one from the practice squad as needed. Johnny Stanton is the favorite for such a role.
Wide receiver (6): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Michael Woods
Analysis: Whether due to a potential Watson suspension, their faith in their draft picks or a combination of both, the Browns will afford this young group of complimentary pieces the opportunity to prove their worth along with Cooper.
The signing of Jakeem Grant represents an upgrade at both returner spots and provides another offensive weapon for the team. The problem is that he does much of what Demetric Felton does. The Browns might decide they don't want both, then trying to get Felton onto the practice squad as insurance.
Tight end (4): David Njoku, Hunter Bryant, Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart
Analysis: After Njoku and Bryant, the Browns have four players with one year of experience or less, so the Browns could look look to add outside help.
Miller Forristall received early reps in OTAs and was with the team last year. He could be the third tight end. The Browns also have four other tight ends with one year of experience or less. Maybe one of them can warrant a roster spot, but the Browns could keep their options open and sign a veteran let go by another team in September if they aren't satisfied.
Offensive line (9): Jedrick Wills, T, Jack Conklin, T Joel Bitonio, G, Wyatt Teller, G, Nick Harris, C, Chris Hubbard, G/T, James Hudson, T, Dawson Deaton, G, Ethan Pocic, C
Analysis: It's largely a question of whether or not they believe seventh-round rookie Dawson Deaton is going to show enough where he makes the roster at center, guard or both.
The Browns have a number of interesting options like Hjalte Froholdt or Michael Dunn. Blake Hance wasn't fairly represented by his time at tackle because he isn't one. Pocic's roster spot might not be safe either, depending on how well Deaton performs, which could provide another avenue for an extra guard.
Defense
Safety (5): Grant Delpit, John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison, Richard LeCounte, Nate Meadors
Analysis: A similar dynamic to tight end, after the top three, things get dicey. LeCounte, a sixth-round pick last year, needs to prove his worth and could be in line to be the next man up in case of an injury.
The remaining options include Luther Kirk IV, Nate Meadors and undrafted free agent D'Anthony Bell, but if they fail to make an impression, this could be another position the Browns address on the waiver wire in five weeks.
Cornerback (6): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Greedy Williams, Martin Emerson, A.J. Green, Herb Miller
Analysis: The Browns value length at the corner position, so the most likely change would come from the outside the roster if the organization feels they need more help covering the slot.
The Browns could determine that slot value could come from the safety position, which would allow them to keep another corner over 6'1". This is likely a position group with only one spot up for grabs.
Linebacker (5): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Anthony Walker, MLB, Sione Takitaki, OLB, Jacob Phillips, LB, Tony Fields, LB
Analysis: There isn't a compelling reason to carry more than five linebackers and the Browns like their top four, plus Fields should be able to contribute on special teams.
The Browns have gotten a decent amount of value from their practice squad in filling in for injured players, which provides another reason to save a spot here for use at a premium position.
Defensive line (9): Myles Garrett, DE, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, DT, Jordan Elliott, DT, DE, Alex Wright, DE, Chase Winovich, DE, Isaiah Thomas, DE, Tommy Togiai, DT, Perrion Winfrey, DT
Analysis: Outside of Sheldon Day, the only other options the Browns have on the roster at defensive line are more suited to be insurance against injuries than part of a regular rotation.
Special Teams
Kicker: Cade York
Punter: Corey Bojorquez
Long snapper: Charley Hughlett
Analysis: Only one of these positions even has a second option in training camp, punter, so the Browns are all-in with this group offering a drastic improvement from the past twos seasons.