Jarvis Landry is Baker Mayfield’s First Option

Shawn Stevenson

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns currently hold a three-game winning streak and the team looks rejuvenated. The offense has significantly improved since their early season struggles. Mayfield is playing his best stretch of football this season, throwing for seven touchdowns with only one interception in the past three weeks.

Mayfield’s inspiring play since the bye week has been largely impacted by the production of wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The chemistry between these two players has provided plenty of momentum for the winning streak.

Landry showcased his best performance of the season against the Miami Dolphins in week eleven. He torched the Dolphins secondary all afternoon on ten catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. This was a memorable revenge game for Landry against the team that traded him away in 2018.

After his dominant performance, Landry has solidified his role as Mayfield’s number one option. Most fans label Odell Beckham Jr as the offenses number one receiver because of his talent and natural playmaking ability. Although, from a performance standpoint Landry fits the bill as the offense’s first passing option.

The target share of these receivers has swapped since the beginning of the season. Beckham led the way with 29 receptions on 54 targets, closely followed by Landry’s 25 receptions on 44 targets. Since the bye week Landry has 34 receptions on 53 targets compared to Beckham’s 25 receptions on 43 targets.

Jarvis Landry’s production has been significant following the bye with five touchdowns in four games. He is also outperforming Beckham (55.67 percent) this season with a catch rate of 60.82 percent.

The chemistry between Landry and Mayfield is undeniable, as 71 percent of their connections result in a first down. Landry has 42 receptions going for a first down which is currently tied for eleventh best in the NFL. Most impressively he makes these catches with only an average of 2.7 yards of separation, while also creating 5.6 yards after catch per reception.

Critics may argue that Landry is not a traditional number one receiver because of his limiting ability to stretch the field. He has constantly been viewed as player that only successfully operates in the slot. So far this season he has proven these common criticisms wrong.

He has played extremely well running intermediate routes and making contested catches between the hashes. Landry currently averages 9.5 air yards per target (TAY), and typically runs deeper routes than the likes of Julian Edelman (8.8 TAY), Michael Thomas (7.7 TAY) and Cooper Kupp (7.3 TAY).

The production speaks for itself and Landry deserves to be a top passing option in the foreseeable future. There could be potential complications retaining Landry for long term as other talented players on the Browns will be seeking contract extensions. Next offseason, linebacker Joe Schobert, safety Damarious Randall, tackle Greg Robinson and Kareem Hunt could demand costly price tags on the open market. 

Decisions by general manager John Dorsey on those players contract offers could be affected by Landry’s current contract. The Browns have a potential out on Landry’s $14.55 million cap hit for 2020, before it becomes fully guaranteed on March 22. This is important to address because the wide receiver position group commands a significant portion of the team’s overall cap space.

Over the next three years the Browns will spend on average $31.5 million in salary on receivers with huge cap hits from Landry and Beckham. A comparable situation to the Minnesota Vikings who would have an average salary of $29.3 million during the same time span with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen commanding big money. The Vikings are an example of a winning team with large allocation of salary to its receivers. 

The possibility of John Dorsey moving on from Jarvis Landry could be higher than expected depending on how the cap space is prioritized. His contract should not be the biggest factor for retaining him. Deciding to cut ties with Landry should not be a likely option because of the invaluable leadership he brings to the team and his blossoming production.

Young talent across the Browns roster with team-friendly contracts makes it an easier decision to keep Landry’s contract on the books. If Jarvis Landry is able to showcase consistency for the remainder of the season, he should stick with the team in the foreseeable future.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
0

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
4 1

Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
0

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
4 0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
1

The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.