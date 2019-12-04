Browns
Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith

With the struggles of the offensive line against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one topic being revisited is the trade made by the Cleveland Browns that sent guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon. While the timing of the deal was problematic as it impacted the Browns more than they would have liked, the move itself was incredibly smart and should pay off in the long run, starting in 2020.

Zeitler was a fantastic guard that did a great job of protecting Baker Mayfield in his rookie year and ensuring he'd have a viable pocket he could step up into, which was a key to their surge the second half of last season. He was also a bull in the running game. Great as a drive blocker, but not someone that could pull or offer much in terms of lateral movement.

That is one of the reasons he was moved. James Campen employs an offensive line that has a lot of movement skills. They love being able to use a wide zone, being able to pull guys and create different ways to get running backs out in space. Zeitler is a down blocking, double teaming to the second level, bulldozer.

The other issue was his contract. He was making over $10 million per year on a team where they were paying every single lineman a bunch of money. From an accounting standpoint, it was going to have to be adjusted to balance out the talent on the roster and paying guys coming off rookie contracts while staying under the salary cap.

It was one step in an evolving process. Moving on from Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard after this season are the next step. They have two premium contracts in Joel Bitonio and the now extended J.C. Tretter who are also premium performers. The rest of the line is ideally going to be made up of rookie contracts while maintaining the ability to sign a free agent if needed. Bryan Bulaga is going to be a discussion that comes up in free agency as an example.

When considering that the Browns were trying to balance out their budget, they found themselves with an opportunity to trade Zeitler and get a fantastic edge player in Olivier Vernon. Vernon was playing incredibly well before he hurt his knee. If the Browns didn't pull the trigger to get Vernon when they did, it's unlikely they were going to get another opportunity to get that much of a return on the trade, potentially being forced to release Zeitler after 2019.

The other part of this is obviously the drafting of Austin Corbett, who was the guy they hoped could be the starting guard in place of Zeitler. It simply didn't work. And that's where the issue really is. Had the Browns drafted Will Hernandez, incidentally the other starting guard for the Giants or Connor Williams, a starting guard for the Dallas Cowboys, who both went after Corbett in the draft, it may have been a more seamless transition.

Neither of those guys was going to step in and be exactly what Zeitler was, but it would've avoided a situation where they were trying to get Corbett to do a job he proved incapable, settling on an underwhelming Eric Kush before maybe finding something in Wyatt Teller now. If they had Teller all of training camp, they might have been able to find their way through this and be in far better position from the start of the season. Teller has been a substantial improvement at right guard since he took over the job.

If in 2020, with a productive offseason and training camp, the Browns have have their answer at right guard, be it Teller or Drew Forbes and have Vernon playing opposite Myles Garrett, giving them that imposing set of edge rushers that were tremendous in stretches in 2019, the trade by John Dorsey will prove to be brilliant. It's certainly a better result than if they kept Zeitler for 2019 and then released him or traded him for far less.

The short term impact was costly, but the long term benefit shows why Dorsey took an offer he couldn't refuse. The problem wasn't the deal he took in trading Zeitler for Vernon, but the pick he made with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Value of Steve Wilks

Pete Smith
0

One compelling reason to retain Freddie Kitchens as head coach of the Cleveland Browns is the presence and impact of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has helped to improve that side of the ball and another year with him running that side of the ball would only lead to a better product.

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 0

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
13 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
0

Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
1 0

Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith
0

Per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
0

While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith
0

The two games between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were determined at the line of scrimmage. The Browns dominated the first game and the Steelers took control in the second. If the Browns want to not only defeat the Steelers but consistently compete, the organization must improve there.

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rushed to the locker room before the half after attempting to throw a Hail Mary that went 70 yards. On his follow through, he banged his hand on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Duprees's facemask.