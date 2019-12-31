BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Learning from the Freddie Kitchens Experiment

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns have released first year head coach Freddie Kitchens after only one season. The team finished with a 6-10 record and third place in the AFC North. Players and fans alike had playoff aspirations following an offseason that added high profile talent, while riding the momentum from success of the prior season. But a season that began with very high expectations quickly whirlwind into a dysfunctional disappointment.

Freddie Kitchens was the obvious scapegoat following a disastrous season. He was placed in a situation that was literally sink or swim, and Kitchens drowned. Throughout the season you could tell that coaching a young team with dynamic personalities was too much for a rookie head coach. The roster in its current state needed a veteran experienced coach to handle gameday preparation.

Kitchens was underqualified for such a demanding responsibility. The biggest red flag upon hiring him was that he had no previous head coaching experience at any level. Freddie Kitchens had roughly ten years of coaching experience and it mostly consisted of being a running backs and tight ends coach. The second biggest promotion he received in his coaching career was being named the Browns offensive coordinator for eight games in 2018.

Part of the decision to promote Freddie Kitchens from running backs coach was influenced from him calling plays in the fourth preseason game in August 2018. Kitchens was then named the offensive coordinator after the team fired Hue Jackson in October 2018. Eleven weeks later he was promoted again to head coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2019 season. In the span of eight months Freddie Kitchens was promoted from a running backs coach to head coach.

The rapid nature of these promotions was unprecedented in the NFL. For someone that had no prior head coaching experience he was given the responsibility of managing an entire team. Kitchens inexperience showed in his coaching debut at home against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns were embarrassed 43-13 and extremely undisciplined committing eighteen penalties for 182 yards. A dysfunctional offensive scheme and undisciplined play would plague the team for majority of the season.

Freddie Kitchens offensive scheme was a cluster of confusion all season long. His situational play calling was horrendous, and he often would try to be overly creative, but it mostly created negative results. The inefficient usage of running back Nick Chubb, over reliance on passing the ball, and poor clock management essentially summarize Kitchens offensive play calling this season.

The offensive production with Kitchens calling plays all season vastly underwhelmed. Compared to 2018 the offensive passing yards and passing touchdowns decreased while interception to touchdown ratio increased. Taking a step back and utilizing his coaching staff more could have benefited Kitchens.

One factor I believe really impacted Kitchens eventual downfall was pride. Even in moments that you could tell the rookie head coach was overwhelmed, he never deviated from doing things “his way”. At no point during the season did he relieve himself of play calling duties to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken has both head coaching and offensive coordinator experience but was never given the opportunity to call plays. During his time as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season he produced 1,571 more passing yards and fourteen more touchdowns than Kitchens this season. That is a testament to Monken’s play calling prowess given that the Browns had more talent this season than the Buccaneers last year.

Freddie Kitchens success and lack thereof was strongly influenced by his individual decisions. As a person he was very likable and heading into the season said all the right things. The decision to fire him didn’t have too much impact from Kitchens the person but rather Kitchens the coach. There were too many responsibilities for Freddie Kitchens to handle and it ultimately cost him his job.

General manager John Dorsey made a very risky decision to hire Freddie Kitchens as the head coach. There are rumors that Dorsey’s own pride may have been a factor in that decision as well. The Browns have been a dysfunctional organization for decades and pride can’t continue to negatively affect growth.

A first-time head coach should not be a huge option in the search. The Kitchens experiment did not work, and a veteran head coach needs to lead the team. Leadership qualities and a proven track record should highly influence the decision for hiring a new head coach. The Cleveland Browns front office has a very important decision to make and that choice will be the difference between playoff contention or further underachievement.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

John Dorsey Out as Cleveland Browns GM, Three Options That Could Replace Him

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have removed John Dorsey as the team's general manager. There are a few options that could take over, including an in-house option, one barely removed and then the outsider option.

Reports: John Dorsey's Job In Doubt, Could be Mutual

Pete Smith

The status of Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is up in the air with reports suggesting he's likely to be out or already is. It could be a mutual decision, but it seems in no small part due to the direction they want to go with head coach.

Report: Browns Seek Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Pete Smith

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

A Cursory Glance At the Browns Head Coaching Candidates

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns did not hesitate in getting a list of head coaching candidates to try to interview. Here's a quick look at each, what stands out about them and how they might impact the status of general manager John Dorsey.

Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed eight players to their futures/reserves list. This ensures they will be part of the team's offseason program and be in their camp next year.

Report: Browns to Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur

Pete Smith

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur this weekend.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.