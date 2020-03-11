Browns May Prioritize Quantity Over Quality at Linebacker; Six Potential Options

Should the Cleveland Browns allow Joe Schobert to leave via free agency, it may have less to do with Schobert and their perception of his talent than how they are choosing to value the position of linebacker overall. They may simply not view linebackers as that necessary to their defense, at least in terms of how much they cost in terms of assets. Saving their salary cap and draft picks to focus on positions like defensive linemen and corners, they may look to sign cost effective free agents and draft the position, largely on the third day of the draft.

There is merit to this argument. Most data models will prioritize positions that can cover receivers and rush the quarterback over linebackers, which boiled down, are there to make tackles. Schobert looked like might stand out because he can cover and blitz, which seemingly would bring added value to the equation.

Beyond the defensive side of the ball, tight ends and wide receivers would also be a higher priority than linebackers. Offensive linemen would be a focus, particularly early in the draft because of scarcity and being able to get them at cost controlled contracts. Additionally, re-signing offensive linemen is far cheaper than going out and getting them on the open market, where linebackers tend to be more readily available.

The Browns cannot go into the season with the expectation that Mack Wilson will be their starting weak side linebacker and it's not clear how this coaching staff views Sione Takitaki. Perhaps he's an option at middle linebacker, but the Browns can't sit on their hands and not keeping adding to the position, particularly in free agency.

If they aren't going to retain Schobert, they aren't going to be a player for Cory Littleton, who is expected to be paid handsomely in his own right. The Browns aren't likely to be focused on household names, instead looking at cheaper veterans, players coming into their own or haven't found success elsewhere while still being young. There are a ton of viable options that the Browns can hopefully then mold into a unit that can do for them what this defense requires.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Philadelphia Eagles - Hill played ten games for the Eagles last season, starting six. He's been with the Eagles the past four seasons and obviously Andrew Berry was with the Eagles this past season. Hill will be 26 in May.

Nick Kwiatkoski, Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski started eight games this past season in place of Danny Travathan and Roquan Smith and played well. He's more of an old school middle linebacker and turns 27 in May.

Elandon Roberts, New England Patriots - Roberts started 25 games in between 2017 and 2018, but only started three games in 2019. He'll be 27 in April.

B.J. Goodson, New York Giants - Out of the 30 games he appeared in the past two seasons, he started 22 of them, offers good size and athleticism for a middle linebacker. He will be 27 in April.

Kevin Pierre-Louis, Chicago Bears - Louis is an extremely athletic player that hasn't found the field as a regular weak side linebacker yet, but is a consistent contributor on special teams. He's been on four teams in his six seasons. Louis will be 29 in October.

Stephone Anthony, New Orleans Saints - The 31st overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Anthony had remarkable athleticism, but didn't work out the way the Saints hoped. He spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before returning to the Saints last season. Anthony started all 16 games his rookie season but has only started four the last four seasons. He will be 28 in July.