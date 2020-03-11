BrownsDigest
Browns May Prioritize Quantity Over Quality at Linebacker; Six Potential Options

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns allow Joe Schobert to leave via free agency, it may have less to do with Schobert and their perception of his talent than how they are choosing to value the position of linebacker overall. They may simply not view linebackers as that necessary to their defense, at least in terms of how much they cost in terms of assets. Saving their salary cap and draft picks to focus on positions like defensive linemen and corners, they may look to sign cost effective free agents and draft the position, largely on the third day of the draft.

There is merit to this argument. Most data models will prioritize positions that can cover receivers and rush the quarterback over linebackers, which boiled down, are there to make tackles. Schobert looked like might stand out because he can cover and blitz, which seemingly would bring added value to the equation.

Beyond the defensive side of the ball, tight ends and wide receivers would also be a higher priority than linebackers. Offensive linemen would be a focus, particularly early in the draft because of scarcity and being able to get them at cost controlled contracts. Additionally, re-signing offensive linemen is far cheaper than going out and getting them on the open market, where linebackers tend to be more readily available.

The Browns cannot go into the season with the expectation that Mack Wilson will be their starting weak side linebacker and it's not clear how this coaching staff views Sione Takitaki. Perhaps he's an option at middle linebacker, but the Browns can't sit on their hands and not keeping adding to the position, particularly in free agency.

If they aren't going to retain Schobert, they aren't going to be a player for Cory Littleton, who is expected to be paid handsomely in his own right. The Browns aren't likely to be focused on household names, instead looking at cheaper veterans, players coming into their own or haven't found success elsewhere while still being young. There are a ton of viable options that the Browns can hopefully then mold into a unit that can do for them what this defense requires.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Philadelphia Eagles - Hill played ten games for the Eagles last season, starting six. He's been with the Eagles the past four seasons and obviously Andrew Berry was with the Eagles this past season. Hill will be 26 in May.

Nick Kwiatkoski, Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski started eight games this past season in place of Danny Travathan and Roquan Smith and played well. He's more of an old school middle linebacker and turns 27 in May.

Elandon Roberts, New England Patriots - Roberts started 25 games in between 2017 and 2018, but only started three games in 2019. He'll be 27 in April.

B.J. Goodson, New York Giants - Out of the 30 games he appeared in the past two seasons, he started 22 of them, offers good size and athleticism for a middle linebacker. He will be 27 in April.

Kevin Pierre-Louis, Chicago Bears - Louis is an extremely athletic player that hasn't found the field as a regular weak side linebacker yet, but is a consistent contributor on special teams. He's been on four teams in his six seasons. Louis will be 29 in October.

Stephone Anthony, New Orleans Saints - The 31st overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Anthony had remarkable athleticism, but didn't work out the way the Saints hoped. He spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before returning to the Saints last season. Anthony started all 16 games his rookie season but has only started four the last four seasons. He will be 28 in July.

Texans Receive 3rd Round Compensatory Pick, Will Send That To Browns in Duke Johnson Deal

The NFL announced the release of compensatory picks and the Houston Texans were awarded a third round pick, 97th overall. The Texans will send that pick to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of six-year veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Chris Kirksey Serves As Symbol For Browns Instability

Christian Kirksey spent six seasons with the Cleveland Browns and at no point during his tenure did the team have anything that resembles stability or consistency. Until they can do that, the Browns little hope to be successful on a meaningful scale.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns J.C. Tretter Elected NFLPA President

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been elected president of the NFLPA, replacing Eric Winston, who served for three terms and was no longer eligible.

Pete Smith

NFL Officially Releases Compensatory Picks, The Browns Don't Receive Any

The NFL released the official list of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft and while the Cleveland Browns don't receive any picks, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers got some valuable draft assets.

Pete Smith

Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is announcing his retirement and the team will have a press conference on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

2020 Rules Changes Proposed by Teams

Several teams have proposed potential rule changes to be considered at the NFL league meetings in advance of the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay offers sprinter's speed in a running back's body that could be great in the NFL if he finishes his development and could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith