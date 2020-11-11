Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Tight End

The Cleveland Browns tight ends are a group that has performed under expectations thus far but as the season progresses their connection seems to grow with Baker Mayfield. This position group was completely revamped during the offseason with a big contract given to Austin Hooper and important draft capital used on rookie Harrison Bryant. Understanding HC Kevin Stefanski’s reliance on two tight end sets in his offensive scheme, it created the expectation of those players being heavily involved. Early in the season production out of the tight end group never seemed to come to fruition. Injuries have also played its role in limiting the availability of the entire group.

In the season opener TE David Njoku was the best performer catching all his three of targets and the offenses only touchdown. But the statistic from the game that stood out was Njoku playing 17 snaps compared to Harrison Bryant’s 31 snaps. Bryant performed very well during training camp earning the Maurice Bassett Award, but the expectation for many was that Njoku would start the season as Bryant gained experience. Yet, the offensive coaching staff’s belief in Bryant is solid and he has out snapped David Njoku in every game this season. Bryant’s extensive play time was expected when Njoku was placed on injured reserve and every week the rookie has improved.

The most important contests for Bryant this season has been in the past two games due to Austin Hooper’s absence. When Hooper suffered a ruptured appendix it forced Bryant to become the offense TE1. In Bryant’s first game as TE1 against the Cincinnati Bengals he caught two receiving touchdowns in a breakout game. This sort of performance was desperately needed from the tight end group since their production has been uninspiring thus far. Overall the group stepped up with Hooper out, as David Njoku caught a touchdown pass as well.

Unfortunately the production did not carry over against the Las Vegas Raiders as many hoped for. The Browns skill positions struggled as a whole but the tight end group mistakes stood out. Early in the game Bryant fumbled the ball flipping the momentum in the Raiders favor. Njoku made his mark as well dropping a key pass on third down killing the momentum the Browns were building. Not to mention this was the second game in a row Hooper missed while recovering from an appendectomy.

Austin Hooper (5th Year, #81 Pick 2016 Draft)

22 Receptions – 205 Receiving Yards, 1 TD

PFF Grades

72.6 Offense Grade (11th/67)

68.8 Receiving Grade (18th/52)

69.6 Run Block Grade (14th/74)

Harrison Bryant (Rookie, #115 Pick 2020 Draft)

15 Receptions – 151 Receiving Yards, 3 TDs

68.9 Offense Grade (23rd/67)

66.8 Receiving Grade (22nd/52)

62.7 Run Block Grade (35th/74)

David Njoku (4th Year, #29 Pick 2017 Draft)

8 Receptions – 102 Receiving Yards, 2 TDs

67.9 Offense Grade

71.8 Receiving Grade

54.6 Run Block Grade (57th/74)

In the second half of the season the position group has something to prove especially Austin Hooper. Hooper signed a four year contract this offseason and he is yet to have a big marque performance. Looking through a positive lens, he was starting to build better chemistry with Mayfield prior to his surgery. Against the Colts and Steelers, Hooper was making consistent catches for first downs and plays over the middle. He has returned to practice and will likely be back in the starting lineup against the Houston Texans. He has been an overall solid player yet the offense can still use more production from him at a receiving standpoint.

Looking at the tight ends from a non-statistical perspective, the starters have done an exceptional job at run blocking. Hooper is the highest graded blocker of the group and although his receiving numbers were not the greatest early in the season, he was constantly sealing the edge on zone runs. Kevin Stefanski’s outside zone scheme is incumbent on tight ends blocking with success and the group has not disappointed. Harrison Bryant has improved in his run blocking each week and holds his own at the point attack against bigger defensive linemen. Their continued success blocking at the line of scrimmage will only help the run game in the final eight games of the season.

Overall the tight end group has performed decently but the expectations are increased with more uncertainty at wide receiver. Hooper and Bryant may see more targets with the target share taken by Odell Beckham when he was on the field now up for grabs. Increased opportunities for those players will hopefully result in better receiving production.

This may also help David Njoku carve out a role in the offense, by potentially running routes out of the slot or lining up outside the numbers against smaller defenders. Njoku may singlehandedly be the player to gain the most benefits the remainder of the season. He’s been the constant talk of trade rumors and if he performs he could maximize his trade value to be a starter on another team next season.