Temperature has Increased, But Nothing Really Changed with Deshaun Watson Situation

Despite reports and some news developments around Deshaun Watson's case, nothing has changed the fundamental issues of his legal status or the timeline of how things will play out.

Even as public opinion appears to be shifting away from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rather harshly for a variety of reasons the past few weeks, nothing has fundamentally changed as it pertains to his legal status or the lawsuits he's currently facing.

Two more women have joined with lawsuits, bringing the total from 22 to 24. Jenny Vrentas wrote a devastating piece for the New York Times that provides additional context. Perhaps the most notable issues for Watson are from his own lawyers, who have committed unforced errors outside the courtroom.

Nevertheless, nothing that has happened in the last month changes the fact these cases won't be tried until 2023. There is no smoking gun. If there were, Watson's case would likely head back to the grand jury to see if he would face criminal charges.

The bad news for Watson is the NFL is swayed by the court of public opinion. They are worried about Pand their handling of his situation will be looking to protect the shield above all else raising the possibility that they will make an example out of Watson.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing all 24 accusers, has been effective with a slow, deliberate leaking of information. Whether it's all been by design is unclear, but Buzbee has been able to fold it into a strategy that is putting more pressure on both Watson to settle and the league to punish.

For example, Buzbee may not have known when something like HBO's Real Sports would come along to talk to his clients even if he was actively hoping or even prodding them to do it. He did know how it could benefit his case, putting names, faces and stories to two of his clients in this case.

Buzbee had forecasted the possibility of additional lawsuits coming. Whether choreographed or women legitimately found the strength and bravery to put themselves out there in this climate, two more have filed suit. Taking them at their word, it was the Real Sports segment and 'no regrets' sentiment that strengthened their resolve.

Some may even suggest that Buzbee is involved with the New York Times piece. That's possible, but Vrentas has already written on this subject completely independent of Buzbee and there's no reason to think she's going to put her credibility on the line for something she can't defend. The most important takeaway from her research is how the Houston Texans potentially enabled some of Watson's alleged behavior. That could warrant further investigation.

Since it was agreed that the trials would not start until 2023, which occurred at the beginning of April, the only thing that has changed in the past two months is the number of lawsuits, moving from 22 to 24.

The reason NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ruled out putting Watson on the exempt list was because there are no criminal charges. That hasn't changed. And putting a player on the exempt list without criminal charges would set a terrible precedent.

The Browns, for their part, knew what they were getting themselves into with Watson. Questions remain as to what they could've possibly learned in their five months of research given the fact they didn't speak to any of the alleged victims. One can't help but wonder how much of this came down to simply trusting Rusty Hardin, given his track record for success and his familiarity with Browns ownership. He was their attorney through some of their legal issues at Flying J.

The one thing the Browns bought themselves with Watson was complete and total honesty.

In guaranteeing $230 million to Watson, they had to include contract language protecting themselves against deceit about his legal situation, so all the pressure is on Watson to make them aware of anything potentially damaging lest it puts that money in jeopardy. The level of Watson's depravity no longer matters at that point, because the Browns own all of it. They are going to be aware of just how deep the holes goes.

The Browns might not have been able to account for the various twists and turns Watson's legal situation has taken, including Rusty Hardin vomiting all over himself as he tried to argue the legality of 'happy endings' on a radio show, but as uncomfortable as this situation might be in the moment, the Browns would almost certainly do this deal again.

They would rather have a franchise quarterback, character flaws and a potentially season-crippling suspension included if it means competing for the a Super Bowl for at least the following four seasons. For all the stress and headaches they are experiencing now, they determined that was better course of action than being operating from a position where they are still searching for an answer to the game's most important position.

The Browns knew they would lose some fans over the move. They have. Some of them may come back. Plenty won't. If the team wins games and contends for championships, they will likely find new fans along the way.

When it comes to Watson's legal situation, all the leaks, reports and twists haven't altered the status quo: No criminal charges. No smoking gun. Civil trials begin in 2023. Until that happens, don't expect the Browns, Watson or the league to alter their course of action.