Browns Shouldn't Play Starters in Preseason

As tempting as it might be, the Cleveland Browns shouldn't play their starters in any of their preseason games this year.

If the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys did anything as it relates to the Cleveland Browns, it only reinforced the the fact they don't need to put their starters in for preseason games.

The Steelers in particular are in a different mode than the Browns. Offensively, they have a young running back they want to get reps and an offensive line they are rebuilding, so it's more understandable they would want live game reps. The other "challenge" for the Steelers is they are so loaded with receivers, they simply can't sit them all.

No one suffered any significant injury at first glance. Nevertheless, looking at this game through the lens of the Browns, it felt like they were far too many starters out there for when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to open their preseason slate.

Defensively, the Steelers kept out every one of their featured players out of the game. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Melvin Ingram, Devin Bush and Joe Haden were all idle.

The Browns already know who most of their guys are. Offensively, they return every single starter as well as some of their primary depth. Outside of Jedrick Wills, who might benefit from a few live reps (emphasis on a few), none of them should see the field.

Case Keenum should start at quarterback with Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Harrison Bryant and D'Ernest Johnson. The Browns have offensive linemen like Drew Forbes, James Hudson, Nick Harris, Alex Taylor and Michael Dunn they can plug in on the line.

The Browns have so many talented offensive linemen, it could also be a way to let teams see some of them to entice teams to make offers. In the event the Browns keep nine or even ten offensive linemen, there will still be NFL caliber offensive linemen they won't be able to keep and could trade for future draft assets or a player or a player at another position.

Defensively, the foursome of Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Andrew Billings and Malik Jackson have nothing to prove in the preseason. It's all about keeping them healthy and fresh for Sundays.

Takkarist McKinley can get some reps while the Browns continue to evaluate their other options at the edge spot as well as their young defensive tackles.

Anthony Walker and Malcolm Smith don't need to play in preseason, but this might be the position where the Browns are the most liberal with playing time. It's a fierce battle and they have a number of young players trying to earn a spot. Perhaps Sione Takitaki will also be out since he's the no doubt SAM.

In the secondary, Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome could be the starting corners. Grant Delpit could get plenty of reps since Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson should be idle for those games.

Last but the most important aspect of the preseason is special teams. Not only is this a major focus for the Browns, it's also the most valuable aspect of the preseason. There are few opportunities to get truly live special teams reps and this could be the most important evaluation for the Browns of the exhibition season.

Sure, maybe Chase McLaughlin continues to try to put pressure on Cody Parkey, but the Browns are changing over so many of their featured special teams options, Mike Priefer will attempt to get everything he can from those snaps.

There are few positions where the Browns are trying to figure out who the starters are, so as much as live game reps could prove beneficial, the risk simply isn't worth the reward. Everyone is excited to see the team this year, but it's prudent to wait until they go out to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas Chiefs. Kevin Stefanski will likely use the controlled environment of combined team practices with the New York Giants to get a sense of where the team is.

They can call a quick whistle and avoid some of the more awkward hits of a live game, so as long as a brawl doesn't break out, the teams know what they are going to get out of it and can minimize the physical risk as much as possible.

That was one of the reasons teams weren't too upset to see the fourth preseason game to go away. They've created their own form of evaluation, which also has the benefit of being private, so they can focus on what they are trying to get sorted out ahead of the season.

For the Browns, it's all about getting to the season healthy and through the season as healthy as they can. The preseason has its uses, but for the starters on a team with this much continuity, it's more of a hazard than anything else.

