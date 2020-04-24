Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills



The 2020 NFL Draft kicked off last night and it was pretty different from the past. Everyone was doing their reporting job from home, but it still worked out just fine for viewers. Players who were picked didn’t get that moment to walk up on the stage, but that won’t matter much once that signing bonus hits.

Despite speculation they would do different, the Cleveland Browns went ahead and selected their left tackle of the future in Jedrick Wills. Coming from Alabama, Wills protected the blindside of highly touted and new Miami Dolphin, Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite speculation, all signs point to Wills moving from right tackle in college, to left tackle in the pros. He has the footwork and moving ability to do just that, as it will fit what the Cleveland Browns plan to do, as well.

Pick Grade: B+

I’m a big fan of this pick as I thought there was no way that Wills was not the first tackle off the board, because he always felt like he was the player most “pro ready”. Protecting the left handed Tua at Alabama, Wills was his blind side shield. With all of the injury concern that Tua carried during his college career, there is just a sample size that Nick Saban had in the 20 year old.

And yes, Jedrick Wills is just 20 years old. Starting at left tackle in your early 20’s could be pretty scary, but Wills has the tools to succeed. Good footwork, hands, overall movement and size all play in to the reason that he was the highest tackle on the Cleveland Browns’ draft board. I mean, they turned their pick in immediately for a reason!

Slight concern could come with moving from right to left tackle. But, playing with a left handed quarterback in college, he already anchored a lot of the same duties he will now carry. On the left side Wills will have help from Pro Bowl caliber left guard Joel Bitonio, which will help immensely to ease any transition. As well as any tips Joe Thomas decides to give the young tackle.

Let’s see what other sources decided to chime in on the Cleveland Browns pick below: