Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns came to their final decision on how to approach the defensive end position opposite Myles Garrett for 2020. Finalizing a deal with guaranteed money for Olivier Vernon firmly entrenches him on the team for this season, while likely signaling the end of their pursuit for players like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen.

The good news is the Browns lock up the defensive end position. They have an excellent player opposite Garrett, saving a few dollars along the way. Vernon is a professional and a beneficial part of the locker room. Stringing him along after all this time to then move him probably would not have been well received.

It's bad news for Clowney. Even if he had no interest in the Browns, which is the conclusion many have drawn, they represented a big offer. With them out of the running, it limits the amount he can demand on the market. It looks like wherever he signs, it won't be the contract he wants and that could be its own issue.

The Browns not have to prepare for the reality that the defensive end position opposite Garrett is completely up in the air after this season. They could revisit Vernon for another season and any number of free agents or trade possibilities might exist, but that will be the biggest hole on the roster to address for 2021.

Getting this deal with Vernon done was important and stabilizes them for now, but it will be interesting to see how the Browns choose to address defensive end for next year, including possibly through the 2021 NFL Draft. The Browns have the draft assets and cap space to trade or sign a big time player if that's the path they choose.

This also allows them to focus all of their attention on getting an extension done with Myles Garrett. It becomes their top priority and likely something they'd like to have done before training camp starts, whenever it starts, but certainly before the season.

The Browns do not want to go into 2021 without a resolution on Garrett. He wants to be here. They want him to be here. It's just working out the mechanics. Not only would it mean they don't have to spend time and energy getting it done, allowing them to focus their attention on improving the roster around him, but it may help as a recruiting tool for potential free agents. Garrett is a star and players will want to play with him.

The Browns will return an impressive defensive line including Garrett, Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, Adrian Clayborn Andrew Billings, and Larry Ogunjobi. The players know where they stand as do the coaches and now they can invest all of their energy into making sure this group lives up to their immense promise in 2020. 

Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Per a report from Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, the Las Vegas Raiders have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney with the intent of signing him to a contract.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Lock Up Olivier Vernon For 2020, Signal End To Clowney Pursuit

After an endless amount of speculation regarding other edge defenders, the Cleveland Browns opted to make their commitment to Olivier Vernon official. They save a little bit of money and Vernon gets a guarantees and the peace of mind of knowing where he will be playing in 2020.

Pete Smith

Can Damion Ratley Become the Browns Third Receiver?

Browns receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are recovering from offseason surgery. But Stefanksi still needs a WR3 and Damion Ratley may be the answer.

Shawn Stevenson

Mahomes Deal Could Dictate Future Quarterback Contracts, Including Mayfield, Garrett

The news of a Pat Mahomes contract extension isn't surprising, but the structure of the deal being based on a percentage of the salary cap is both surprising and forward thinking. That could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

A Typical Rosenhaus Tactic, Njoku Demands Trade From Browns With No Leverage

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fresh off of hiring Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

If Cowboys Want Njoku, It's News To Them

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Maven looked into the report that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns and got some interesting responses.

Pete Smith

Drew Rosenhaus Demands Trade for David Njoku From Cleveland Browns

As reported by Adam Schefter, Drew Rosenhaus has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns on behalf of his client David Njoku.

Pete Smith

Report: Cowboys Interested In Njoku, One Player The Browns Could Target

David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns and according to a report, the Dallas Cowboys might be a team that is interested in him. That makes sense from their end, but what would the Browns want for him?

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter May Best Roger Goodell In Public, But It May Not Matter In Negotiations

Since being elected as president of the players union, Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been a good advocate, even recently besting commissioner Roger Goodell in public, but that may not matter when it comes to binding negotiations.

Pete Smith