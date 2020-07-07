Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

The Cleveland Browns came to their final decision on how to approach the defensive end position opposite Myles Garrett for 2020. Finalizing a deal with guaranteed money for Olivier Vernon firmly entrenches him on the team for this season, while likely signaling the end of their pursuit for players like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen.

The good news is the Browns lock up the defensive end position. They have an excellent player opposite Garrett, saving a few dollars along the way. Vernon is a professional and a beneficial part of the locker room. Stringing him along after all this time to then move him probably would not have been well received.

It's bad news for Clowney. Even if he had no interest in the Browns, which is the conclusion many have drawn, they represented a big offer. With them out of the running, it limits the amount he can demand on the market. It looks like wherever he signs, it won't be the contract he wants and that could be its own issue.

The Browns not have to prepare for the reality that the defensive end position opposite Garrett is completely up in the air after this season. They could revisit Vernon for another season and any number of free agents or trade possibilities might exist, but that will be the biggest hole on the roster to address for 2021.

Getting this deal with Vernon done was important and stabilizes them for now, but it will be interesting to see how the Browns choose to address defensive end for next year, including possibly through the 2021 NFL Draft. The Browns have the draft assets and cap space to trade or sign a big time player if that's the path they choose.

This also allows them to focus all of their attention on getting an extension done with Myles Garrett. It becomes their top priority and likely something they'd like to have done before training camp starts, whenever it starts, but certainly before the season.

The Browns do not want to go into 2021 without a resolution on Garrett. He wants to be here. They want him to be here. It's just working out the mechanics. Not only would it mean they don't have to spend time and energy getting it done, allowing them to focus their attention on improving the roster around him, but it may help as a recruiting tool for potential free agents. Garrett is a star and players will want to play with him.

The Browns will return an impressive defensive line including Garrett, Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, Adrian Clayborn Andrew Billings, and Larry Ogunjobi. The players know where they stand as do the coaches and now they can invest all of their energy into making sure this group lives up to their immense promise in 2020.