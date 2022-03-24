2022 Free Agency Forecasts New Strategy for Browns

The Browns made two aggressive moves during the 2022 free agency period, but for the most part kept quiet. This strategy isn't an anomaly, and moving forward the Browns must continue this operation.

The everyday fan would point to Cleveland as one of the most aggressive teams during the 2022 free agency period. The team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, two of the biggest transactions around the league.

However, the reality is that the Browns' overall approach was relatively passive. They were linked to several big-name free agents such as edge rusher Von Miller, wide receiver Allen Robinson II, and more.

Insiders from major outlets consistently report that the Browns are in the mix for key free agents, sending fans into delirium. Everyone wants to bring a superstar on board; in their eyes, if a difference-maker hits the market, you should bring them in.

While it may be fun to dream of hypotheticals where teams assemble video game rosters, the new reality is that Cleveland can no longer bring in a slew of big-money free agents. They are paying top-dollar for Watson and edge rusher Myles Garrett, which will tie their hands for the foreseeable future.

While it may limit what they are capable of in free agency, this is a good problem to have. The goal of every football operation is to acquire top talent at premium positions; the Browns have done that but, in turn, had to empty their pockets to retain those players.

Under previous regimes, fans never worried about the salary cap. Cleveland was a desolate wasteland known as "The Factory of Sadness." They recycled top-draft picks like spare parts and had little to no infrastructure to accommodate a winning environment.

Therefore, Cleveland had plenty of money to spend at the negotiating table. They struggled to bring in free agents because of the losing culture, so the only way to convince stars to come on board was by sweetening their game checks.

For example, just five years ago, Cleveland handed free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt a four-year deal valued at $32 million. Britt's history didn't command a large market despite coming off a career year.

The Browns jumped at the opportunity to sign him, offered him a big contract, then cut bait with him nine games later. It was just another bump in the road for a franchise that had grown accustomed to these things.

If the Britt signing happened with the Browns of today, there would be bigger issues. This team plans on contending for Super Bowls for the next decade, leaving no room for error on the free-agent market.

Striking out on small one-year deals is one thing. The Browns signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a small contract this offseason with hopes that he realizes his athletic potential. That is a low-risk move that they can move on from next season if he doesn't live up to their expectations.

What they can't do is tether themselves to players for long periods and have them disappoint. They already have limited room - bringing aboard a high salary disappointment could affect future deals several seasons down the line.

The Browns have major deficiencies at wide receiver. They likely would have entered bidding wars for receivers Allen Robinson II, Russell Gage, and Cedrick Wilson five years ago. While those players may be significant contributors to winning teams, you could risk having an eight-figure disaster on the books.

Instead, they waited and found good value on a proven wideout, Amari Cooper. They exhausted several different avenues, stayed firm on their price point, and came away with potentially the best receiver on the market.

The Browns won't acquire players of that caliber every offseason. Nonetheless, they must continue to find good players at optimal values to ensure they maximize this championship window. You see them linked to most high-end free agents because they are exhausting every avenue to find bargains on potential upgrades.

Von Miller landed a six-year deal worth $120 million from the Buffalo Bills. While Miller is one of the best pass rushers in the league, the Browns decided to stand firm and didn't run his price tag up.

Why? Three years from now, Miller may be a shell of his former self, which means he would be a 36-year old, inefficient pass-rusher with a cap hit of $21 million. Miller may prove to be worth every penny of his contract, but the Browns can't afford the alternative reality.

In 2024, Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, and Nick Chubb will account for a collective cap hit of $103 million. That current figure projects to be about half of the salary cap, which doesn't factor in potential extensions of other star players the Browns may have to pay along the way.

If they had become involved in the Robinson II sweepstakes, they would have him on the books for $18.5 million in 2024. At that point, Robinson will be thirty-one years old and could be on a steady decline.

That could prove disastrous for Cleveland. The best teams find proven commodities on favorable contracts over and over again. For instance, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp put up a historic season this year, capping it off with a Super Bowl MVP. His cap hit for the 2022 season will be a shade under $19 million, giving the Rams flexibility to sign other impact players.

Other teams don't have to worry about this because they don't have premium players on second and third contracts. The Miami Dolphins aren't paying premium quarterback money now, meaning they can afford to go out and trade for Tyreek Hill while giving him a record-breaking extension in the process.

What gets lost in that shuffle is that Kansas City parted ways with Hill because they are paying top dollar to a quarterback, tight end, and edge rusher. That is the Cleveland Browns' current reality, and moving forward, expect a more calculated approach from this front office.