Scouting Report: Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State

Garrett Wilson isn't the biggest, strongest or fastest of the top receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft class, but his agility, body control, and his ability both before and after the catch put him in the conversation to be the best and the Cleveland Browns could be in position to pick him.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson is an elusive route runner who excels at creating separation, but the play only begin when he gets the ball in his hands, becoming a whirling dervish.

Listed Height & Weight: 6' 190 lbs

Age: 21 (Born July 22nd, 2000)

Production: 43 receptions, 723 yards (34.4 percent), 6 touchdowns in 2020

Wilson's game starts with his hips. His ability to drop his hips effectively enables him to get in and out of his breaks with little wasted movement. He's also able rotate his body, easily squaring up to catch passes or wrangle off target throws, increasing his catch radius.

Wilson is often violent with his hip movements which will occasionally leave his feet to try to catch up underneath him. For corners who want to turn to run with Wilson, he will cross them up, forcing them to flip their hips 180 degrees to stay with him. There are only so many corners equipped to do that on a consistent basis.

Paired with his quick feet, he's able to keep opponents off balance. Wilson will stop and start, shift side to side, sometimes multiple times in a single play, so he can get the defender to false step, at which point he's beaten them, accelerating away from them.

His top end speed is not going to blow anyone away, but Wilson has never played like it would. His acceleration and body control are his best traits. His vertical game is predicated on keeping the opponent guessing, taking advantage of any misstep they might make.

Opponents flustered with Wilson will simply grab him. Under the guise of press, they basically wrap him up in the first few yards, so he can't evade them. It's a strategy that some NFL teams have adopted, testing the resolve of officials to call penalties over the course of a game. Wilson uses his lower body to defeat man and press coverage, but he's going to need to incorporate more of his upper body to defend himself against opponents who are going to try to hold him.

As a pass catcher, Wilson frames the ball with his body to help prevent defenders from making a play on it. He's never afraid to extend, relentlessly competing for the ball. His hips and body control make some difficult catches look smooth, routine. Wilson will allow some passes into his body, often in the middle of the field to help protect them from incoming defenders.

Wilson is a player that likes to leave his feet to make catches, making it easier to track while committing his body to the ball to make the catch, shielding the opponents at the same time. His lower body athleticism and coordination allows him to land with his body in a position to create yardage after the catch.

There will be some drops, often as a result of Wilson trying to maximize yardage after the catch, taking his eye off the ball in the process.

As active as Wilson running his routes to get open, it looks restrained compared to how he plays once he's caught the pass. Akin to when what happens when a wild animal finds their way onto the field, Wilson can be unpredictable, running with arms and legs akimbo, making it difficult for opponents to tackle him.

Shifting, spinning, high knees, a stiff arm often thrown like a punch, Wilson is willing to try almost anything and at times will look like he's out of control in the process. For as random as it can appear, Wilson is rarely going anywhere but forward, so his energy isn't wasted. It's another aspect of his game that can cause opponents to make a mistake he can potentially take advantage.

Appeal for the Cleveland Browns

Wilson can contribute at every level of the field and has experience playing all three receiver positions. Z would give him the most flexibility, allowing him to motion to create favorable matchups whether they are in the slot or outside.

Quick throws like screens, hitches, slants and drags would allow Wilson to opportunities to create with his legs after the reception in Kevin Stefanski's offense. Wilson has thrived against man coverage, but his ability in space can make defenses nervous regardless of their scheme. Wilson does most of his damage in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

His ability to attack vertically and the threat he poses with the ball in his hands may keep defenses off balance, creating space for himself, the offense in general.

Wilson may not possess prototypical height, but he's a densely built receiver, which helps with his body control and play strength. He's quick enough to cause problems against bigger corners while strong enough to potentially overpower smaller ones.

On the Browns, with teammates like Donovan Peoples-Jones and their tight ends, Wilson might appear deceptively small. In addition to putting him out on an island, he could potentially be a player defenses struggle to track in motion or as part of a bunch. The energy expended just to try to make sure they don't lose him could create openings for other pass options as well as the running game.