Gregg Williams, the Hero They Needed

Pete Smith

For the second time in his career, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams could be associated with an 0-16 season, first with the Cleveland Browns and now with the New York Jets, guiding them to the bottom of the standings so they could select the quarterbacks that would change their fortunes.

Twice in his career, Williams has been paired with a completely inept head coach. With the Browns, it was Hue Jackson and Adam Gase was the person in charge of the Jets. Both times, Williams saw a moments where he needed to step in and guide the hand of fate in order for them to reach their rightful destiny.

In 2017, the Browns carefully navigated a minefield of winnable games including two overtime affairs and a loss to the Landry Jones-led Pittsburgh Steelers the final week of the season, clearing them to select Baker Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and the second victory for Jones over the Browns in two seasons.

Sunday, fate once again needed Williams to step and restore order to a football world in chaos. With the game all but decided as the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to defeat the vaunted Jets defense, Williams dove on the proverbial grenade, sending an all out blitz that could be easily beaten for the game winning touchdown, ensuring the Jets would drop to 0-12, keeping them in position to draft Trevor Lawrence with the top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have just one win, leaving no wiggle room for the Jets to win. Williams saved the Jets from themselves at the expense of himself, allowing himself to be a pariah both professionally and publicly. The target of ridicule from across the country and football watching world, Williams did what was necessary, saving the Jets from themselves.

The second 'g' in Gregg does not stand for genius as he's so often accused. It's a knowing grin, understanding his role as a cultivator, planting the seeds of greatness. 

After winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, reaching the peak of football glory only to be adorned with a scarlet letter for crossing the line in pursuit of that immortality, Williams is now tasked with being the best at being the worst in order to ensure the Jets and Browns get the franchise quarterbacks they've been waiting for over three decades, restoring balance to the NFL.

The Browns now find themselves with a 9-3 record competing for a spot in the playoffs with aspirations for more. Williams does not ask for gratitude. He simply did what needed to be done. The Jets could find themselves on a similar path if they can embrace the future at the cost of the present.

Williams was not the hero either team wanted, but he may well prove to be the hero both needed. Unfortunately, the Jets have fired Williams with four games to go, but hopefully his sacrifice wasn't in vain and the Jets can right their long history of quarterbacking wrongs.

