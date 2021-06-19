Spotrac Gives Insight Into Nick Chubb’s Payday That Is Approaching

Now that minicamp has come and gone, it is time for the Cleveland Browns to at least have discussions on extending multiple players. The team would love to get a deal or two done before training camp, so there are no distractions. Not that there would be if they don’t, but always that risk. Running back Nick Chubb is playing in the final season of his rookie contract and is one who could soon see a large jump in the bank account.

Chubb will make a little under 1.9 million dollars in the final season of his rookie contract. A four year contract since he was not a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since arriving in the league Chubb has done nothing but work and take care of his business on the field. Such has put him in position to capitalize for a nice payday.

In 37 career stats the Georgia product has rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns. In 2019 as a rookie Chubb went for 992 yards while starting just nine games. A huge year in 2020 he racked up 1,494, solidifying him as one of the best in the game. In 2021 the star running back missed four games due to injury, still rumbled for 1,067 yards. Chubb split some touches with Kareem Hunt in both 2020 and 2021. He will again in 2022, for at least one more year.

The numbers speak for themselves. Chubb had some injury problems in college, it hasn’t been much of a factor in the NFL - outside of the four game stint.

Spotrac has Nick Chubb’s value set at four-years and 48.4 million dollars for his next contract. At 12.1 million a season, Chubb would make nearly double what he has in his career - in just one season. In comparison Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon received a four-year and 48 million dollar extension. Mixon is a talented running back, but not to the stature of Chubb. If the Browns could get Chubb for such numbers they would have to jump on that.

Tennessee Titans’ running back Derrick Henry signed a four-year deal that brings him 50 million dollars. A nice deal for a player who has led the league in rushing the last couple of years. Players like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara both signed larger contracts. They’re not the pure runners that Chubb or Henry are, but they offer more in the passing game that allows them to be paid more.

Spotrac pointed out Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones as a numbers comparison. Jones earned himself a four-year contract bringing in 48 million dollars that has him as a member of the Packers until 2025. This is a nice pay day for Jones considering he operates in a pass-first offense. Again, if Cleveland can get Chubb at those numbers you have to sprint to get it done.

At the end of the day, it’s a decent comparison for Chubb in terms of money. He hasn’t shown any signs that he is going to chase money, he very well could and that would be his right. In all fairness the four year and 48 million dollar deal should be the lowest point for him and his agent in terms of where they would go.