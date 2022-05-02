Where Browns go from here to Fill Out Roster, Why the Calendar Plays an Important Role

The NFL Draft is over and teams are making moves. How the Cleveland Browns address their roster from here and why the calendar is so important.

With the NFL Draft now over, the Cleveland Browns are back to focusing on the roster through free agency, perhaps some potential trades. For the Browns, that means Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney, Baker Mayfield and players like Akiem Hicks.

The Browns and specifically general manager Andrew Berry seem comfortable with where the Baker Mayfield situation sits, willing to play the long game, even if everyone else is hoping for an immediate resolution. Day to day, he's out of sight and out of mind for the team, despite the fact it's something that needs to be done.

Even though it seemed like the Browns were trying to manufacture a market as everyone knew about trade talks with the Carolina Panthers, the way the draft played out at the quarterback position with a historically low amount of capital being spent on the position made it unlikely a deal would be consummated over the weekend.

Like with some of the decisions the Browns are going to make, teams may want to see what they have at rookie minicamp before heading back to the bargaining table regarding Mayfield.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports If the potential for a Landry return isn't dead, it's at best on life support. The Browns made their offer and Landry wasn't satisfied with it, trying to use it to leverage better offers elsewhere. The NFL Draft didn't help his situation as teams as 17 wide receivers were selected just in the top three rounds. The Browns, for their part, drafted David Bell in the third round and Mike Woods in the sixth round. They also reportedly signed three more after the draft. At this point, there is zero incentive for the Browns to increase any offer they've made to Landry. This is where the calendar becomes a factor. The Browns are excited to see what they have in the players they just added. Their rookie camp runs from May 13th through the 15th. Unless there is a serious injury or the Browns are horrified by what they see, coming to the realization they need more help, they have no reason to offer Landry more money. Likewise, if they are really excited by what they see from Bell, they may just pull the offer and pull the plug. The Landry situation is entirely about money. If it wasn't, he wouldn't have been cut in the first place, instead taking a pay cut. Frankly, it seems like both sides were happy to let this idea stay alive longer than was realistic because it was good for both sides. Plenty of fans are emotionally invested in Landry and want him back while the Browns weren't going to step in and stop teams from hoping for it as it helped reduce attention on ongoing lawsuits. Landry has talked to the New Orleans Saints and taken a free agent visit. Tyrann Mathieu just signed, someone Landry knows and likes. That may be the most logical place for him to end up, but keep an eye on the Ravens. They are more interested in adding a true X receiver, which Landry isn't, but he could provide some help in the wake of trading Marquise Brown, not drafting an obvious replacement. The Browns still may be interested in adding additional receiver help, however. Anthony Schwartz is probably gonna be at rookie camp just to continue working, taking every opportunity to get better. The Browns seem higher on Schwartz than just about anyone else, which is understandable and strange at the same time. He struggled as a rookie, but he wasn't expected to contribute much. Injuries didn't help. Still, Schwartz is younger than most of the receivers that were selected over the weekend. So maybe they look at Will Fuller. Maybe they look at a potential trade, seeing if the Seattle Seahawks are willing to give up Tyler Lockett. Post June 1st cuts might produce someone of interest as well. © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK The NFL Draft did nothing to diminish the Browns interest in Jadeveon Clowney. If anything, it might suggest their level of confidence that he will re-sign. The Browns might be excited about Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, but they do not have a starting defensive end on the roster outside of Myles Garrett at this point. Chase Winovich could be a nice role player on this team, but the Browns shouldn't be taken seriously as a contender if they simply roll with what they have.

With Clowney, money may be a factor, but this is also about the calendar. The difference here is that Clowney isn't interested in attending anything mandatory until training camp. Veteran minicamp for the Browns doesn't occur until June 14th to 16th before the team goes on summer vacation. That next month is the time when a Clowney deal gets done, whether with the Browns or another team. The Browns have been linked to Jerry Hughes. Melvin Ingram Ingram may be an option. The Browns could even look at Olivier Vernon as he continues to work his way back from the Achilles' injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. Clowney is the preferred option and the Browns may be quietly confident that deal gets done. © Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports As expected, the Browns didn't draft a nose tackle in this draft class as it was a poor class at the position. They did add Perrion Winfrey, who could be a great player on passing downs. The Browns reportedly sign a couple undrafted options in Glen Logan and Roderick Perry II, which they'll get a look at during rookie camp.

Like defensive end, the Browns simply don't have enough on the defensive interior presently, especially when it comes to 2-gapping cloggers that can stop the run on early downs. That would allow the combination of Taven Bryan and Winfrey focus on using their athleticism to attack the quarterback.

Akiem Hicks is the best option still available on the free agent market. Injuries have diminished him two of the last three years, but he is still effective in that role with the potential to dominate. He also likely comes with a hefty price tag, at around $8 million for one year. The Browns might prefer not to pay so much for that position, but they may make an exception given the status of that group. They want to get to a point where they can have players to fulfill that role on rookie deals or cheaper veteran deals, allowing them to put more money on positions they deem more important.

They aren't there yet.

There is more evidence they should sign two free agent options than there is reason to believe the combination of Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai are going to be ready to carry those roles.

Eddie Goldman and Zach Kerr are among the other options available that should also be cheaper, but aren't likely to be as effective. Maybe there will be a post June 1st cut that the Browns could target as well.

But like with Clowney, the rubber may not meet the road until June with any of these players. Hicks probably has no interest in anything mandatory until training camp, because the wear and tear on his body simply isn't worth it. The Browns will probably want to get a look at Logan and Perry in rookie camp before they proceed with other veteran options, even if it's only delaying the inevitable. They might get a deal done with one of these guys to get a look at them for the veteran minicamp ahead of summer vacation.

Should the Browns be able to find themselves with Garrett, Clowney and Hicks in the starting lineup in September, it would give the Browns a talented front line and enhance the potential of the depth they have assembled. If Hicks can have a productive season, it could enable Bryan and Winfrey to be put in the best position possible to make an impact.

The fact that the NFL Draft is over and there are deals being made might make it feel like the Browns should be move at a quicker pace, but the Browns are largely operating at the pace of the players.