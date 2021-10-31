Inactive List Cleveland Browns & Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at the players who won’t be out there on Halloween today for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers and Browns will both be without impact players during their Halloween matchup. Cleveland is a team that has been pretty injured lately, but looks to be getting a lot healthier. You never want to miss a game and you especially never want to miss a divisional game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will return after a game missed, his first in his NFL career. Mayfield returns the same time as Nick Chubb, which could mean good things for the Browns’ offense. Cleveland got Jarvis Landry back recently and Jack Conklin is good to return today as well.

Kareem Hunt is still going to miss some time, but D’Ernest Johnson is ready to step up in his place. Johnson had the game of his life last week where he easily crossed the century mark and looked like a starter in this league. It bodes well for a team that already has two absolute studs at the running back position. Cleveland’s offensive line is primarily healthy, Jedrick Wills Jr. returned a couple games ago and should be getting close to 100%.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Denzel Ward

CB A.J. Green

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Takkarist McKinley

G Hjalte Froholdt

Pittsburgh Steelers:

No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 8 LB Melvin Ingram III

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 72 OL Zach Banner

No. 85 TE Eric Ebron

Steelers are without Melvin Ingram, a pretty solid pass rusher. One less that Mayfield and his shoulder will have to deal with. T.J. Watt is still there and the one you worry the most about.

Juju Smith-Schuster is out for the season with a shoulder injury and is a big loss for that receiver room. Eric Ebron is another playmaker that is dealing with a hamstring issue.