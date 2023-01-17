Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as the team's defensive coordinator. Initial impressions as well as questions for the man tasked with fixing the Browns defense.

Cleveland is where Jim Schwartz's NFL career began. One of the "slappies" with the Browns under Bill Belichick from 1993 to 1995, Schwartz returns to where it all began 30 years later, tasked with maximizing a talented but flawed defense coming off a rabidly inconsistent season.

The Browns interviewed a quality field of candidates to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position. A list that included Brian Flores, Sean Desai and Dennard Wilson, all of which made for intriguing possibilities, the team opted to hire Schwartz, a former head coach with a long and distinguished track record as a defensive coordinator.

There are a number of things I believe Schwartz can bring to the Browns defense. I also have some questions that may get answered in his press conference, but some of which will have to wait until they can start making moves with players.

Schwartz has earned a reputation as a no-nonsense coach. He gets results quickly, particularly as it relates to discipline. This was apparent when he took over the Detroit Lions as their head coach. The team went from 2-14 to 6-10 to 10-6 in three seasons. He was able to get an underwhelming roster to believe in itself and play good football in short order.

The Lions then faltered, going 4-12 and then 7-9, which resulted in his ouster, replaced by Jim Caldwell. Schwartz and Caldwell are the only coaches to guide the Lions to the postseason since Bobby Ross in 1999.

The Browns have a professional offense. A group that is largely composed of veteran players who know how to comport themselves in order to be successful. The young players there have leaders and receive guidance from the moment they set foot in the building.

Meanwhile, the Browns have a sophomoric defense. Much of the blame for that goes to the front office. General Manager Andrew Berry has been able to amass talented players, but a group that lacked the necessary direction and leadership has led to some lackluster results on the field as well as problems off of it.

With Stefanski understandably so focused on the offensive side of the ball and specifically quarterback Deshaun Watson, this allows Schwartz to be a demanding presence focused entirely on defense, something that group could benefit from.

Schwartz's track record immediately provides him credibility and his Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles should immediately get the players' attention. From there, Schwartz needs to push this group to realize its potential. That doesn't mean he needs to be tough on them for the sake of being tough, but getting them to believe that hard work will result in the success they want and motivate them to push themselves. In the event they fall short, he can push them.

For players like Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greg Newsome and Grant Delpit, this could be exactly what they want. If they were already putting in the work necessary to be great, Schwartz could get more of that from their teammates. Meanwhile, they could be excited for the challenge to prove just how good they can be, especially after inconsistent results the past two seasons.

Schwartz likely represents the most seamless transition to what the team was already doing under Joe Woods. Woods often had Garrett lined up out wide, squeezing the opponent with the goal of forcing runs inside and creating a bottleneck for quarterbacks. The speed the Browns offer had to be appealing for Schwartz at the second and third level, something that fits the defenses he's coached in the past.

Terminology may change, but what he's asking the defense to do will be similar. A heavy focus on man coverage, opting to go with Cover-3 in zone looks. He's also someone who's inclined to try to take away the middle of the field, all things which Woods endeavored to do. Schwartz is also someone that tends to default to playing the sticks on third down, undoubtedly something a portion of fans and media will come to hate.

The major offseason focus for the Browns defense remains the same. They must upgrade the defensive line if Schwartz is going to enjoy the same level of success he has in the past.

Schwartz could also have an impact on Stefanski. He might push him a little bit, which could produce some interesting results. Schwartz may be more willing to challenge him and that friction could work to the benefit of the team as a whole.

While I don't expect Schwartz to suddenly roll out a completely different scheme than the last time he was a defensive coordinator in 2020, I am curious to know if his two years as a consultant for the Tennessee Titans have opened his mind to some new possibilities.

Particularly with some of the ways teams are employing creative fronts, it'll be interesting to see if he has evolved in some ways, similar to how Dan Quinn has reinvented himself with the Dallas Cowboys. What Schwartz has done has worked, but the game continues to evolve. Hopefully, he's come up with some new wrinkles to attack opposing quarterbacks.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has employed multiple fronts and employed an endless amount of coverages. Has Schwartz decided he likes any of it enough to bring it with him to Cleveland?

What does this mean for safety John Johnson III? Traditionally, Schwartz has played with a single-high safety. Does Schwartz believe Johnson can effectively fill that role or will that be something else the Browns look to change in the coming months? Or will Schwartz adapt his scheme to play more two-high?

Traditionally, Schwartz has had impact players in the middle of the defensive line. The Browns currently don't have one. Should we expect the Browns to make a trade or sign a big free agent? It may further illuminate how aggressive the Browns are willing to be both with their salary cap and draft assets.

What's Schwartz's staff gonna look like? I suspect Jason Tarver will be retained as linebackers coach. He has done an excellent job, often on a shoe-string budget. That could be perfect for Schwartz.

Jim Schwartz has a big job in front of him, but a good base of talent. The Cleveland Browns defense has to be able to take a major step forward if this team intends to win the Super Bowl.