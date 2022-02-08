Renegotiating Jarvis Landry's Contract No Easy Task

The Cleveland Browns have a number of important roster decisions to make in the coming offseason, one of which will be deciding what to do with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, given the sheer amount of money he's due to be paid for the 2022 season.

Restructuring, finding a reduced salary for Jarvis Landry that enables the Cleveland Browns to accomplish their roster goals while still validating the receiver as a player with a meaningful role in the offense is easier said than done.

Scheduled to earn $16.3 million, Landry is currently slated to be the 11th highest paid player at his position in 2022. Cutting him represents $14.8 million in savings against the salary cap. Even if it's a given that figure must be reduced if he's going to stay with the Browns, coming up with a number that makes sense for both sides is tricky.

Landry has had one great season out of four with the Browns. In 2019, Landry averaged a career-high 73.4 receiving yards per game, scoring six touchdowns, all while dealing with a debilitating hip condition that required postseason surgery.

Unfortunately, in his other three seasons in Cleveland, Landry's average drops to 55.4 receiving yards per game along with 13 touchdowns (4.3 per year). He's dealt with injuries including broken ribs in 2020 and a knee injury which rendered him a shell of himself in 2021.

The Browns may value Landry not only as a player but as a leader and teammate within the locker room, but they are paying for the present and future rather than the past. Likewise, Landry may love the idea of playing in Cleveland for a fifth season, but that enthusiasm will be tested if it requires giving up half his salary to do it.

That may be at the crux of a potential standoff between the two sides, but it's not the only hurdle. Poised to overhaul the wide receiver position this offseason, the Browns may love the possibility of having Landry to help young receivers acclimate to life in the NFL, which might include the 13th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Landry relishes his role as a mentor with young receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz, but Landry won't be happy being limited to operating as a glorified coach. He wants to play and make an impact on the field as he should.

Just this past season, Landry expressed frustration with his lack of touches. Perhaps the culmination of the frustration he was dealing because of his injury situation and the fallout from Odell Beckham Jr. forcing his way off the team.

The Browns are going to put their 11 best players on the field as often as possible, so between players like Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, their tight ends, DPJ and any other receivers they plan to add, they have to project how much they plan to use Landry, because he's going to ask. He's going to want to feel good about the answer before he agrees to sign a restructured contract.

The Browns are likely to add multiple receiver this offseason, which will impact the amount of snaps Landry plays in 2022. Another year might make sense to help bridge the gap with young pass catchers, but if they hit the ground running, the Browns are likely to err on the side of players who will be with them long term over Landry.

Time is also a factor. Landry will likely want clarity sooner than later, so if he is going to be a free agent that he's not waiting until teams have made their moves, limiting the number of suitors he has as well as his leverage.

Landry's camp likely views defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson as a cautionary tale. The Browns offered Richardson a restructured deal, but he didn't accept it. They held onto Richardson through the initial wave of free agency as well as the NFL Draft. They were waiting for Jadeveon Clowney's knee to be cleared from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, so he could sign a deal.

The Browns wanted to make sure they had Clowney signed before they released Richardson. Prudent for the team, it saw Richardson enter the market late, settling for a one-year contract from the Minnesota Vikings for a quarter of the money. Richardson went from a salary of $13 million with the Browns to $3.5 million in the Twin Cities.

That same playbook might make sense for the Browns with Landry, but it's unlikely they will pursue it. As much as their handling of Richardson made sense in the moment, it's not a position this organization revels in finding itself. They want to protect their interests and their options, but also want to be viewed as a team that is a good faith actor with agents, doing right by the player as often as possible.

Unless there's a silver bullet number the two sides can agree on, it's likely the Browns will release Landry, even as both sides keep the door open for a possible reunion later in the offseason.

This allows the market to set Landry's price while the veteran will enter his ninth season with the ability pick the best for fit him for the first time in his professional career, giving him peace of mind. If the Browns still want Landry back and he feels good about the role the team has for him, they could work out a deal after the NFL Draft. In fact, it could be almost as soon as the draft ends to garner the full benefit of what he can provide the receiver room.

It's possible Landry will back with the Browns for the 2022 season if both sides are motivated, but it's going to be a difficult needle to thread given the variables involved.