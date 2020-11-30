SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Jarvis Landry's Performance Shows What's Still Possible

Pete Smith

In a game where the Cleveland Browns had a golden opportunity to showcase the capability of the passing game, Jarvis Landry had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Landry has endured a frustrating season. One where he's been critical of himself for his play and lamented the injuries he's played through including a cracked rib and lingering effects from the offseason hip surgery he's had. Now in his second straight season where he's playing through consistent pain, it has taken a toll on him both mentally and emotionally.

His play has veered between games of minimal impact and games where he's been woefully inefficient. In the past four games combined, which included a significant weather element, Landry has compiled just 13 receptions on 24 targets for 152 yards. Contrast that to this game where Landry only needed 11 targets to get 143 yards and one of those targets was a misfire by Baker Mayfield.

Despite how forgettable the first ten games of the season were for Landry individually, the Browns were still 7-3. If this can represent a pivot point, the Browns can get a boost heading into back to back games against the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens where they will need all the offensive firepower they can get.

Between injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a defensive unit that wasn't good to begin with is operating at a significant disadvantage. The Browns could find themselves in the postseason even if they lose both games, but beyond the standings, the Titans and Ravens represent an important test for the Browns.

They want to believe they are nothing like the team that lost to the Titans 43-13 in the opening game of the 2019 season and that time has allowed them to grow from the team that lost to the Ravens 38-6 to begin this season.

Both the Titans and Ravens are in the mix for the playoffs, so being able to beat one or both of those opponents works as both a means to build their case as a viable playoff contender and increase their confidence they deserve it.

Landry can't go back and replay any of the games that have already happened. He can only play better in the games still to come. He doesn't need to chip in 143 yards every game to validate himself, but he has had seven games under 50 yards. The Browns just need Landry to reach an achievable, efficient balance.

If Landry can continue to play well, it just makes the entire offense more difficult for opponents to defend. The Browns have already gotten significant contributions from Rashard Higgins after the loss of Odell Beckham. KhaDarel Hodge has contributed six receptions on six targets for 104 yards over the past two games.

The Browns did more to include Nick Chubb in the passing game through the use of screens, which is hopefully something they continue to utilize more going forward. Beyond that, it's simply getting more out of their tight ends.

Landry's play in Jacksonville illuminates something that has been pretty clear the whole season. There's simply more in this offense that has yet to be realized. A lack of time is the major culprit, but games like the Jaguars allow them to continue to expand the ways they can attack defenses, which could enable them to be more effective overall.

Should Landry's play against the Jaguars be indicative of what's to come, the Browns get an offensive boost at an opportune time both in terms of the schedule immediately in front of them as well as potentially the postseason.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Win Games, Drives Onlookers Mad Along the Way

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showcased some of the best and worst plays of the 2020 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the end result is another win.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns travel south for some better weather and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, checkout where to watch and some info to know before the game.

BrandonLittle

by

JFlo

Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out Against Jaguars With Shoulder Injury

After just one play from scrimmage, the Cleveland Browns lost safety Ronnie Harrison for the rest of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury.

Pete Smith

Inactives List For Browns vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are both without a number of their top players in this game. Who's in? Who's out?

Pete Smith

Browns Activate Three Players For Sunday, TEs Coach Drew Petzing Will Miss Game

The Cleveland Browns activated three players for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and announced that Drew Petzing, the tight ends coach, will miss the game due to the birth of his first child.

Pete Smith

Texans Waive Possible Wide Receiver Help in Kenny Stills, But There's a Problem

The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills, who could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, but because he's subject to waivers, the Browns may not have a chance.

Pete Smith

Raiders Keeping Takkarist McKinley For Now, Browns Looking Local For Help?

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding onto edge rusher Takkarist McKinley for the time being, which was someone the Cleveland Browns had been after, so they may be turning to a local option to fill the void on the edge against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jamal Davis II.

Pete Smith

Browns Rule Out Sheldrick Redwine, Jaguars Further Decimated By Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are shorthanded, but Friday, they welcomed back some help while their opponent this week in the Jacksonville Jaguars is absolutely devastated by injuries, leaving positions virtually bare.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Provide Massive Opportunity For Browns Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns passing game has been impacted by weather for the past month, but has provided reasons for cautious optimism and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good opportunity to showcase consistency and improvement.

Pete Smith