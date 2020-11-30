Jarvis Landry's Performance Shows What's Still Possible

In a game where the Cleveland Browns had a golden opportunity to showcase the capability of the passing game, Jarvis Landry had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Landry has endured a frustrating season. One where he's been critical of himself for his play and lamented the injuries he's played through including a cracked rib and lingering effects from the offseason hip surgery he's had. Now in his second straight season where he's playing through consistent pain, it has taken a toll on him both mentally and emotionally.

His play has veered between games of minimal impact and games where he's been woefully inefficient. In the past four games combined, which included a significant weather element, Landry has compiled just 13 receptions on 24 targets for 152 yards. Contrast that to this game where Landry only needed 11 targets to get 143 yards and one of those targets was a misfire by Baker Mayfield.

Despite how forgettable the first ten games of the season were for Landry individually, the Browns were still 7-3. If this can represent a pivot point, the Browns can get a boost heading into back to back games against the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens where they will need all the offensive firepower they can get.

Between injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a defensive unit that wasn't good to begin with is operating at a significant disadvantage. The Browns could find themselves in the postseason even if they lose both games, but beyond the standings, the Titans and Ravens represent an important test for the Browns.

They want to believe they are nothing like the team that lost to the Titans 43-13 in the opening game of the 2019 season and that time has allowed them to grow from the team that lost to the Ravens 38-6 to begin this season.

Both the Titans and Ravens are in the mix for the playoffs, so being able to beat one or both of those opponents works as both a means to build their case as a viable playoff contender and increase their confidence they deserve it.

Landry can't go back and replay any of the games that have already happened. He can only play better in the games still to come. He doesn't need to chip in 143 yards every game to validate himself, but he has had seven games under 50 yards. The Browns just need Landry to reach an achievable, efficient balance.

If Landry can continue to play well, it just makes the entire offense more difficult for opponents to defend. The Browns have already gotten significant contributions from Rashard Higgins after the loss of Odell Beckham. KhaDarel Hodge has contributed six receptions on six targets for 104 yards over the past two games.

The Browns did more to include Nick Chubb in the passing game through the use of screens, which is hopefully something they continue to utilize more going forward. Beyond that, it's simply getting more out of their tight ends.

Landry's play in Jacksonville illuminates something that has been pretty clear the whole season. There's simply more in this offense that has yet to be realized. A lack of time is the major culprit, but games like the Jaguars allow them to continue to expand the ways they can attack defenses, which could enable them to be more effective overall.

Should Landry's play against the Jaguars be indicative of what's to come, the Browns get an offensive boost at an opportune time both in terms of the schedule immediately in front of them as well as potentially the postseason.