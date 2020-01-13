BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Jimmy Haslam Wants to Be More Involved? Good

Pete Smith

There's been a bunch of hand-wringing over the notion that owner Jimmy Haslam wants to be more informed with the new setup of the Cleveland Browns. Given his track record as owner of the team, it's natural to be skeptical, nervous - okay, terrified at this idea, but it's actually probably the best thing for the potential longevity of Kevin Stefanski as the head coach of the team.

It's been reported by Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository that Jimmy Haslam wants things like "hours-long, Monday-after, owner-coach meetings". Beyond the fact that a number of teams do this already, the more Haslam understands about what the Browns are doing, the more likely he's going to buy into it. If he buys into it, he's less likely to want to blow it up and less likely to want to meddle.

Perhaps the most important aspect of this, every minute Haslam's being informed as to what the this organization is doing, whether it's from Paul DePodesta, the Chief Strategy Officer, Stefanski or the general manager still to be hired, the less he's talking to outside sources and having them tell him how things should be done. That causes him to doubt the people he actually hired and get distracted by something shiny, like the top of the head of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

One of the issues that has plagued the Browns since the Haslams purchased the team was a failure to understand what they are supposed to do once the hiring is done and they are down to actually operating as a football team. What do I do with my hands, so to speak. Haslam has taken great pride in his intellectual curiosity, always asking questions of people from players to coaches to executives. And that can be a huge asset, but when it causes him to use his hands to call for outside opinions that make him second guess everything his team is doing, it increases the likelihood of acting irrationally.

The more Haslam understands, the more confident he is in what's happening and the more he wants to see it through. It will also help him understand what the football operation needs to be successful and what he can positively impact. Rather than being part of an incursion to trade draft picks for a mediocre quarterback, he can make sure the football operation has everything it needs to fuction at the highest level.

Rather than picking sides in battles between factions within the building, he's hearing one message being reinforced over and over again with what sounds like a substantial amount of transparency, which should only make him feel more confident in what's happening.

It's impossible to predict what Haslam is going to do given what's happened with him to this point, so it's completely fair to expect the worst while hoping for the best. But unless they decide to sell the team, he's not going anywhere. And since he is an owner, he can basically do what he wants. There's also nothing to suggest he's going to all of a sudden be an absentee owner that just signs checks the way Randy Lerner did when he owned the team. Considering the options, having him personally investing himself in understanding what this football operation is doing, it could prove to be beneficial.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview the Minnesota Vikings assistant GM for their own GM position.

BrandonLittle

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle

Pondering the Possibility of Josh McDaniels as Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are conducting their final head coaching interview Friday, speaking with Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels offers a number of positives as the potential head coach, but comes with some question marks.

Pete Smith