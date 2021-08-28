JOK Is Browns Attempt To Slow Down Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns took linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah in a concerted attempt to try and slow down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ever since quarterback Lamar Jackson broke onto the scene in 2019, NFL teams have been trying to find ways to slow him down. Jackson has given the Browns fits, and the team needed to add pieces to counter him.

Enter linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The rookie was chosen at No. 51 overall by the Browns in no small part due to his dynamic athleticism and play speed, which will allow him to make plays that others simply cannot.

He has already flashed several times during the preseason and training camp. JOK leaves a bit to be desired against the run, but he can add physicality to his game over time.

Where he really stands out is when he gets to drop back into coverage and let his instincts take over. He has made several plays behind the line of scrimmage that others can't: his straight-line speed and change of direction are just too much for oncoming blockers.

Jackson is a formidable threat because of how many dimensions he has. His ability to break the pocket and make plays on the move has been well documented. His transcendent abilities open up many things for the Ravens' offense, and defenses are usually left scratching their heads.

Owusu-Koramoah is in no way a solution. Jackson is going to be making plays against defenses for a long time coming. However, Owusu-Koramoah does make Jackson's job harder.

He can no longer roam outside of the pocket without fear of a defender closing the gap. It is very evident that once JOK makes a decision, he comes quickly and with bad intentions.

Every time Jackson has to make a throw from the pocket, the Browns win. He is still an accurate passer and will make plays through the air, but the Ravens' offense is much less menacing when you take away the threat of Jackson on the move.

JOK will likely go through some growing pains during his rookie year, but he will be at his best when the Browns suit up against fellow AFC North teams. The division is full of teams that traditionally like to play hard-nosed football.

He is always moving, and that will play to his benefit. Fortunately for him, the Browns don't take on the Ravens until much later in the season. He will have many game reps under his belt, so his eye discipline will have improved when he finally sees Jackson.

The Browns played the Ravens well on the boundary a year ago. In their second meeting of the year, the Browns played well when Jackson had to operate from a clean pocket.

The issues started when he broke outside the numbers. The linebacker play wasunsatisfactory a year ago, and no one in the room had any hope of taking down Jackson in the open field.

JOK will make the Ravens beat them from the pocket because his sideline to sideline skills are unbelievable. In his first NFL action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he sniffed out a boundary screen, slipped a block, and delivered a jarring hit before the ball carrier could even turn upfield.

Jackson will be making plays against the Browns for a long time to come, but it is good to see management attempting to slow down the former MVP.

