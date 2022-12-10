Madden 23 Simulation: Cleveland Browns Takedown Cincinnati Bengals to Complete Season Sweep

In a Madden simulation, the Cleveland Browns took care of business on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland used a big first half to pick up win number six, 38-31.

Cincinnati got the scoring started in the first quarter when Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown. The Browns were able to make it 7-7 on a six-yard run by Nick Chubb.

Evan McPherson ended the first quarter by nailing a 52-yard field goal.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Watson hit David Njoku on a nine-yard passing touchdown, then he found Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Between the two Browns' scores, the Bengals capitalized on a one-yard carry by Joe Mixon.

To close out the big quarter, Watson found Amari Cooper on a five-yard touchdown. This was Watson's third score of the first half.

Both teams came out of the halftime break playing good defense, neither team put up a score in the third quarter.

Cade York boomed home a 50-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 31-17 early in the final quarter. The Bengals would answer as Higgins hauled in a 37-yard touchdown from Burrow. Cleveland added one more score on the board on a seven-yard tote by Chubb.

Mixon ended things with a six-yard touchdown, but it would not be enough.

Watson finished 24-of-40 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Watson didn't turn the ball over and added 34 yards rushing. Nick Chubb carried the ball 23 times for 88 yards and two scores.

Cooper had a monster game of 12 grabs for 150 receiving yards. Rookie David Bell caught four passes for 54 yards.

On the defensive side, the Browns were able to get the best of Joe Burrow. He threw three interceptions as Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and John Johnson III each grabbed one.

Burrow was 25-of-40 throwing the football for 293 yards. Mixon added 80 yards on the ground, and Higgins was the man receiving with 125 yards.

