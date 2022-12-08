Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off Target

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke on how the Houston fans felt and more.

Deshaun Watson's first game back hairnet the Houston Texans had a lot of anticipation. One factor was most expected he'd be rusty. That looks to be true and that's just part of why Watson is ready to put the Texans' game in the past.

"I think last week it was a lot," Watson said during his Thursday presser. "Going back to my old team, teammates, crowd, all that stuff was a lot. I'm human so I definitely have things running through my mind. I'm glad we got that out of the way and got the win.

Watson had a poor performance with one interception and no touchdowns. He threw for just 141 yards. Many throws were off-target.

"Just mechanics," Watson pointer to. "My base and shoulder leverage. It was all fundamentals."

Next week gets a lot tighter when the Browns travel down to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The performance that happened against the Texans simply won't get it done.

"Every week is a must-win because you don't want to go into there thinking if we don't win this it don't matter."

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

